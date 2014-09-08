Levenson Bio Vanishes From Hawks Website; Mutombo Finger-Wag Takes Its Place

We’ve been ready to wash our hands of this Bruce Levenson nonsense since the news broke yesterday morning. The Atlanta Hawks website was just a step behind us.

In the wake of Levenson’s bigoted e-mail going public and his subsequent choice to sell his controlling stake in the franchise, the Hawks removed his biography from their online home. Levenson’s profile has now been taken down from the staff directory altogether, and clicking on the old link redirects to the website’s homepage.

Earlier today, however, selecting Levenson’s profile took you to the site’s default page for any faulty address. We think the GIF that accompanies it is especially apt given the circumstances:

Racism of any kind definitely, definitely deserves a Dikembe Mutombo finger-wag.

