Li-Ning BD Doom – Limited Edition Colorway

05.10.10 8 years ago 12 Comments

When I was out in Portland for the opening of Li-Ning’s flagship, they mentioned the drop of this shoe. Now it has finally arrived. Check out this limited edition colorway of the Li-Ning BD Doom, inspired by Baron Davis‘ admiration for his hometown L.A. Dodgers. Plus, there’s even a matching Beardman tee!

In case your forgot, after signing with the Clippers in 2008, BD was given the opportunity to throw the first pitch at a Dodgers game – a moment that he’ll always remember. Next time he gets the opportunity, he’ll have some matching kicks to wear out there.

The limited edition colorway of the Li-Ning BD Doom & Beardman t-shirt are available now for the special bundle price of $159.99. Separately, the shoe retails for $149.99 while the tee retails for $29.99.

What do you think?

