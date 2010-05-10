Li-Ning BD Doom – Limited Edition Colorway

When I was out in Portland for the opening of Li-Ning’s flagship, they mentioned the drop of this shoe. Now it has finally arrived. Check out this limited edition colorway of the Li-Ning BD Doom, inspired by Baron Davis‘ admiration for his hometown L.A. Dodgers. Plus, there’s even a matching Beardman tee!
In case your forgot, after signing with the Clippers in 2008, BD was given the opportunity to throw the first pitch at a Dodgers game – a moment that he’ll always remember. Next time he gets the opportunity, he’ll have some matching kicks to wear out there.
The limited edition colorway of the Li-Ning BD Doom & Beardman t-shirt are available now for the special bundle price of $159.99. Separately, the shoe retails for $149.99 while the tee retails for $29.99.
What do you think?
the kicks are ugly as hell but the tee is fire…if they got the black and red 1 from that vid in nyc a while ago im coppin that
I would wear these… I like them to ball in. But, if this is what BD was wearing on the court this season, it makes me want to second guess that.
The tee is fire though.
LL
looks better then the other Asian import…PEAK, that Bynum & Artest are sporting….eventually an upstart will challenge, the likes of Nike & Adidas…
Are these the “making the playoffs” edition?
The heel of this shoe is YOU GEE ELL WHY!
i would not spend 150 on those.
some of their other shoes look OK but I hate their logo.
1 & 2 said it, tee is damn fire. Don’t know about the shoes. Maybe for someone who balls with a bow-legged gait…
nobody will buy the shoes
If the shoe performs well (ankle support/traction/comfort)…I’d wear it.
Off the court though…I wouldn’t touch em.
they look like the old kobe nike zoom 3s i think, the ones with the waffle look
Not a chance, these shits are ugly.
And baron looks kind of asian in the T