Li-Ning Sets Up Shop In Sneaker Valley

With the world becoming more globalized every day, it was only a matter of time before sneaker companies from overseas started planting roots on U.S. soil. And what better place than in Sneaker Valley, otherwise known as Portland, Oregon. Li-Ning, one of the leading sports brands in China, has done just that with the opening of their first U.S.-based showroom located in the heart of Portland’s Pearl District. Home to a vast array of creative talent, especially in athletic footwear and apparel design, the brand – along with the help of Baron Davis – will host an exclusive group of local and national media (including yours truly) next Monday.

Davis, one of four Li-Ning sponsored NBA athletes (the others being Shaquille O’Neal, Jose Calderon and Hasheem Thabeet), will introduce his first Li-Ning game shoe, the “BD Doom,” to the crowd that evening.

But don’t worry, if you’re out in Portland on Monday, you can get down as well. Consumers will have a chance to get in on the action during a special shopping hour (5:30pm – 6:30pm) during which Li-Ning will offer an exclusive, one-time package deal that includes a pair of BD Doom shoes and a “Beardman” collectible vinyl toy autographed by Boom Dizzle himself (only available for the first 50 people to purchase the BD Doom shoe).

If you can’t make it through, be sure to check the site next week as I’ll have extensive coverage from the event.

WHERE:
Li-Ning Portland Showroom
910 NW Hoyt Street
Portland, OR 97209

For more information, visit www.li-ningusa.com.

