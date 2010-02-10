Li-Ning Sets Up Shop In Sneaker Valley

With the world becoming more globalized every day, it was only a matter of time before sneaker companies from overseas started planting roots on U.S. soil. And what better place than in Sneaker Valley, otherwise known as Portland, Oregon. Li-Ning, one of the leading sports brands in China, has done just that with the opening of their first U.S.-based showroom located in the heart of Portland’s Pearl District. Home to a vast array of creative talent, especially in athletic footwear and apparel design, the brand – along with the help of Baron Davis – will host an exclusive group of local and national media (including yours truly) next Monday.
Davis, one of four Li-Ning sponsored NBA athletes (the others being Shaquille O’Neal, Jose Calderon and Hasheem Thabeet), will introduce his first Li-Ning game shoe, the “BD Doom,” to the crowd that evening.
But don’t worry, if you’re out in Portland on Monday, you can get down as well. Consumers will have a chance to get in on the action during a special shopping hour (5:30pm – 6:30pm) during which Li-Ning will offer an exclusive, one-time package deal that includes a pair of BD Doom shoes and a “Beardman” collectible vinyl toy autographed by Boom Dizzle himself (only available for the first 50 people to purchase the BD Doom shoe).
If you can’t make it through, be sure to check the site next week as I’ll have extensive coverage from the event.
WHERE:
Li-Ning Portland Showroom
910 NW Hoyt Street
Portland, OR 97209
For more information, visit www.li-ningusa.com.
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Is this the same company that Ron Artest was using? The one where Phil Jackson pretty much said that Ron Artest was injuring his feet by playing in those “cement soles” or wtf he called them?
no ron ron wears peak…
All I want to know is when can we get our hands on that Boom Dizzle beard tee?
ALL I WANNA KNOW IS, DIME, WHERE’S MY REEBOK STILL TALKIN’ KICKS? KELLAN EMAILED ME 2 MONTHS AGO. STILL NOTHING. WHAT’S UP???
Isnt this the same BD who missed a wide open lay-up in the 4th and yes, its the same bum shoe that 10x champion Phil Jackson said was a bum shoe. I wouldnt play heavy ball in a Walmart shoe, thats basically what youre doing when u buy this crap.
Skip your wrong. Li Ning does not sponsor Ron-Ron. Peak does. Li Ning is the same company that sponsored the Olympics in Beijing. As a matter of fact Li Ning is on a similar scale to Nike in China. They have just as much techonology and to be honest, since all sneakers are made in China, they may have more access than Nike since they are in China. In the 80’s Nike caught a lucky break with Jordan and he saved the company. Nike has been riding high since then. Adidas was riding high until Nike took over. It may be time for another footwear company to take a share of the market. I wish it was my company but I don’t have the loot. People actually respect Li Ning considering they sponsored Espana in the Olympics and they have enough money to actually make waves with sponsorships. This could make for a very entertaining sneaker year. I hope Dime follows this.
Chris B
[www.arch-usa.com]
I meant you are.
Li-Ning is Crap, I tried on their shoes and not much of a diffrence from any other Value brand in the market. They also price the shoes like nikes. So in my mind Li-ning is trying to have the same image like nike but cant seem to have the same product.
dope cant wait to see if they can keep up
ricky – I did one better. I tried on the shoes and bought them. The sole is all about the grip and the high side in the heel seems to work. And the shoe sure as he** doesnt look or work like a nike. just sayin.