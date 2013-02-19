Li-Ning Way Of Wade “All-Star” PE For Dwyane Wade

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Dwyane Wade
02.18.13 5 years ago

The NBA All-Star Game is one of best opportunities for players to experiment with sneakers. There are no color restrictions, so the possibilities are endless. You’ve already seen what Nike did with their Area 72 collection, which included new All-Star edition sneakers for LeBron, Kobe and Kevin Durant. Soon, I’ll take you behind-the-scenes at Jordan Brand‘s suite for the weekend where there were a number of wild, never-before-seen colorways of the Air Jordan XX8. And here, check out Dwyane Wade’s Way of Wade “All-Star” PEs with Li-Ning.

Also, check out a short video clip wrapping up Wade’s weekend, which included a big performance in the All-Star Game and his The Way of Wade Launch Party, and a video detailing the evolution of Wade’s first sneaker with Li-Ning.

What do you think?

