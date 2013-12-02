Li-Ning Way Of Wade 2.0 “Overtown” Colorway Releasing In US For First Time

Today, Li-Ning announced that Dwyane Wade‘s Way Of Wade 2.0 “Overtown” edition will be available for the first time in the United States and Canada on December 4. As part of the relaunch of wayofwade.com, the website’s e-commerce functionality will begin at 3 p.m. EST on Wednesday with limited quantities of the sneakers.

Retailing for $150, the colorway is a direct nod to the neighborhood in Miami. Sporting real leather on the upper and a dynamic lacing system, the sneaker has a full length carbon fiber plate with 3D geometry for maximum support. Within the heel and forefoot are high-impact absorbing and rebound EVA zones for cushioning.

Li-Ning has partnered with Fanatics, the leading online retailer of officially licensed sports merchandise, to run their online store.

“I’m thrilled to partner with Fanatics and have my sneakers available to all of my fans in the U.S. and Canada for the first time,” Dwyane Wade said in a release. “I know this has been a long time coming and I look forward to sharing my new and specially designed sneakers along with exclusive content on my new Way of Wade website.”

