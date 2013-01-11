Li-Ning’s Way Of Wade “Caution” Pack For Dwyane Wade

Li-Ning Way Of Wade “Caution Pack” (photo. Hupu)

Dwyane Wade really wanted to test the sneaker industry’s limits when he decided to latch on with the Chinese giant, Li-Ning, and so far this year, it’s been fun to see what type of colorways and designs they have in store for him.

Last night, Wade rocked a new colorway – a black and yellow joint that’s a part of a two-pack called the “Caution” pack – which isn’t scheduled for release at the moment. But the pack does include two separates shoes of the same colorway: one is leather with caution stripes on the interior lining, and the other is nubuck (with a speckled midsole and interior lining).

