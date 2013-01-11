Li-Ning’s Way Of Wade “Caution” Pack For Dwyane Wade

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Dwyane Wade
01.11.13 6 years ago 2 Comments
Li-Ning Way Of Wade “Caution Pack” (photo. Hupu)

 

Dwyane Wade really wanted to test the sneaker industry’s limits when he decided to latch on with the Chinese giant, Li-Ning, and so far this year, it’s been fun to see what type of colorways and designs they have in store for him.

Last night, Wade rocked a new colorway – a black and yellow joint that’s a part of a two-pack called the “Caution” pack – which isn’t scheduled for release at the moment. But the pack does include two separates shoes of the same colorway: one is leather with caution stripes on the interior lining, and the other is nubuck (with a speckled midsole and interior lining).

Li-Ning Way Of Wade “Caution Pack” (photo. Hupu)

 

Li-Ning Way Of Wade “Caution Pack” (photo. Hupu)

 

Li-Ning Way Of Wade “Caution Pack” (photo. Hupu)

 

Li-Ning Way Of Wade “Caution Pack” (photo. Hupu)

 

Li-Ning Way Of Wade “Caution Pack” (photo. Hupu)

 

H/T SneakerNews and SoleCollector

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Dwyane Wade
TAGSDWYANE WADELI NINGStyle - Kicks and GearWay Of WadeWay Of Wade "Caution" Pack

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP