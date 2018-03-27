LiAngelo Ball Has Declared For The 2018 NBA Draft

03.27.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The 2018 NBA Draft will feature some fantastic prospects that have the chance to be star caliber players that could change the trajectory of a franchise over the next decade. Deandre Ayton, Luka Doncic, Marvin Bagley III, Mo Bamba, Michael Porter Jr., Jaren Jackson Jr., and others all have spectacularly high potential and it’s expected one or more of those will become future elite-level stars.

Outside of those top prospects, like every draft in every sport, it becomes something of a crapshoot. Projecting how 19, 20, and 21-year-olds will react to a new style of play, new level of competition, and the need to develop into something more than what they currently are. Some will live up to lofty ceilings and projections while others will flame out. Hitting on one of those late first round picks or second round picks can be the saving grace for a front office, keeping them in power for years, while a big miss can lead to organizational changes, which is why they put so much work into the pre-draft process.

LiAngelo Ball hopes to be the kind of player that can prove himself to be a useful NBA player in this year’s draft process, officially declaring for the draft on Tuesday morning, as his agent Harrison Gaines told Yahoo’s Shams Charania. The move comes as little surprise as this has always been the path LaVar Ball scripted for his middle son after he left the UCLA program to play in Lithuania with his younger brother, LaMelo.

Around The Web

TAGS2018 NBA Draftliangelo ball

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 4 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 6 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP