LiAngelo Ball Has Declared For The 2018 NBA Draft

Getty Image

The 2018 NBA Draft will feature some fantastic prospects that have the chance to be star caliber players that could change the trajectory of a franchise over the next decade. Deandre Ayton, Luka Doncic, Marvin Bagley III, Mo Bamba, Michael Porter Jr., Jaren Jackson Jr., and others all have spectacularly high potential and it’s expected one or more of those will become future elite-level stars.

Outside of those top prospects, like every draft in every sport, it becomes something of a crapshoot. Projecting how 19, 20, and 21-year-olds will react to a new style of play, new level of competition, and the need to develop into something more than what they currently are. Some will live up to lofty ceilings and projections while others will flame out. Hitting on one of those late first round picks or second round picks can be the saving grace for a front office, keeping them in power for years, while a big miss can lead to organizational changes, which is why they put so much work into the pre-draft process.

LiAngelo Ball hopes to be the kind of player that can prove himself to be a useful NBA player in this year’s draft process, officially declaring for the draft on Tuesday morning, as his agent Harrison Gaines told Yahoo’s Shams Charania. The move comes as little surprise as this has always been the path LaVar Ball scripted for his middle son after he left the UCLA program to play in Lithuania with his younger brother, LaMelo.