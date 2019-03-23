Liberty Pulled Off The Men’s NCAA Tournament’s Third 12-5 Upset Against Mississippi State

03.22.19 1 hour ago

The East Region of the Men’s NCAA Tournament features one of the biggest stars in college sports in Zion Williamson, but it also had a significant upset on Friday night.

The 12-seeded Liberty Flames knocked off 5-seeded Mississippi State, 80-76, in the third 12-5 matchup to end in an upset. Liberty came away with its first ever NCAA Tournament win with an upset over the Bulldogs in San Jose on Friday night, hitting a dozen three-pointers to win in a scrappy contest that energized the tournament’s second day.

Caleb Homesley was a star for the Flames, with 30 points, four rebounds and an assist in the win. He was nearly perfect for Liberty, who exchanged leads with the Bulldogs throughout the night until Liberty was able to finally pull away in the game’s final four minutes.

