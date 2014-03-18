Life Is Good Introduces New Line Of Limited Edition Basketball T-Shirts

#Style – Kicks and Gear
03.18.14 4 years ago

This is the best time of the year for basketball fans, between tournament brackets and the NBA’s race to the playoffs heating up. There’s no better way to celebrate than to splurge on some hoops-related gear. The clothing line Life Is Good has released a new line of limited edition basketball t-shirts for both men and women, featuring three different colors and various styles.

All shirts are available now for $26 in their online store. The Boston-based lifestyle brand donates 10 percent of its net profits (including the profits from these limited-edition tees) to help kids in need.

