Planning For Life Without LeBron, D-Wade & Bosh

While the NBA Playoffs are still going on, all of the big ticket free agents in the Summer of 2010 (LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh) are watching from home. Knowing that those franchises will do everything in their power to get them to stay, it’s more likely that they’ll be going elsewhere for next season. Looking forward to the future, this got me thinking… Which team would win more games without their superstar?

Note: While some of these players are currently free agents, this is what the starting lineups would look like sans James, Wade and Bosh.

Cleveland

PG: Mo Williams

SG: Anthony Parker

SF: Antawn Jamison

PF: J.J. Hickson

C: Anderson Varejao

Miami

PG: Mario Chalmers

SG: Quentin Richardson

SF: Michael Beasley

PF: Udonis Haslem

C: Jermaine O’Neal

Toronto

PG: Jarret Jack

SG: DeMar DeRozan

SF: Hedo Turkoglu

PF: Amir Johnson

C: Andrea Bargnani

What do you think? Which team would win the most games? Which team would win the fewest games?

