Planning For Life Without LeBron, D-Wade & Bosh

While the NBA Playoffs are still going on, all of the big ticket free agents in the Summer of 2010 (LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh) are watching from home. Knowing that those franchises will do everything in their power to get them to stay, it’s more likely that they’ll be going elsewhere for next season. Looking forward to the future, this got me thinking… Which team would win more games without their superstar?

Note: While some of these players are currently free agents, this is what the starting lineups would look like sans James, Wade and Bosh.

Cleveland
PG: Mo Williams
SG: Anthony Parker
SF: Antawn Jamison
PF: J.J. Hickson
C: Anderson Varejao

Miami
PG: Mario Chalmers
SG: Quentin Richardson
SF: Michael Beasley
PF: Udonis Haslem
C: Jermaine O’Neal

Toronto
PG: Jarret Jack
SG: DeMar DeRozan
SF: Hedo Turkoglu
PF: Amir Johnson
C: Andrea Bargnani

What do you think? Which team would win the most games? Which team would win the fewest games?

