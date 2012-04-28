Light Like Air, Stronger Than Steel: Nike Unleashes Its Elite Series For The Playoffs

You didn’t think Nike would roll into the postseason quietly, did you? To celebrate the “epic journey through the playoffs,” as Nike says, the Swoosh is unleashing its Elite Series lineup in two dope new colorways â€“ both Home and Away.

The crew up in Beaverton is never one for subtlety and its latest creation is both classic and flashy. And starting today, you can cop the new LeBron 9 PS, Zoom Hyperdunk 2011 and Kobe VII online or in-stores, right as your squad heads into the second season.

And as a special something extra, Nike is giving sneakerheads in the Los Angeles area the chance to snag all three models in its own custom case of drawers. The three-piece super pack includes the all-black and gold Away colorways of each model and drops this Sunday, April 29th, at the Nike Vault in downtown L.A. at 10:30 a.m. for a cool $650.

