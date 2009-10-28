While Kobe got got his ring, Lil’ Dez got some kicks. Yesterday, Kobe’s biggest fan got a pair of signature kicks – the Lil’ Dez Big Nike – that dropped at House of Hoops locations.
The Lil’ Dez Big Nike has a completely red leather upper, with the block letter “NIKE” on the heel replaced by “LIL DEZ.” The little man himself is featured on the tongue, and his handwritten note “Congrats Kobe” is on the lateral side just below the collar. The outsole is white with sparse dark speckles.
What do you think?
Source: Foot Locker Unlocked
Kind of cheap for Nike to just re-brand an existing shoe as a new signature shoe. Oh well though, people will still buy it…. I don’t like it though.
Ugly as fuck, looks uncomfortable as fuck, probably smells as bad as fuck.
Three fucks, it’s a triple threat!
yo, dudes on this site will hate on anything!…i like the shoe.
Those are some ugly ass shoes… the “handwritten” note looks terrible…the color scheme is hideous… lil dez is a puppet…oh… I get it: they are a joke!…right?
Everyone would hate on that. It looks like a box of Crayolas threw up on some hightops and this came out
the shoe itself is tight, the color scheme and idea of the shoe is … hooomoooo!