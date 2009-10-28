Lil’ Dez Big Nike

10.28.09 9 years ago 6 Comments

While Kobe got got his ring, Lil’ Dez got some kicks. Yesterday, Kobe’s biggest fan got a pair of signature kicks – the Lil’ Dez Big Nike – that dropped at House of Hoops locations.

The Lil’ Dez Big Nike has a completely red leather upper, with the block letter “NIKE” on the heel replaced by “LIL DEZ.” The little man himself is featured on the tongue, and his handwritten note “Congrats Kobe” is on the lateral side just below the collar. The outsole is white with sparse dark speckles.

Source: Foot Locker Unlocked

