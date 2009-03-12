Lil Wayne Heckles Q-Rich, Shows Love to Nate Robinson

Lil’ Wayne‘s ESPNthemag.com blog is built on the same principle as Bill Simmons‘ columns: if you’re a maniacal fan and you’re intelligent, your opinion is worth reading.
In this blog, Wayne recaps his trip to watch the Knicks play. He really got after Quentin Richardson – “just being horrible in general,” he writes about his own actions.
“I was telling Q Richardson, ‘I remember when you used to play basketball.’ Just being horrible in general. Even the girls from the game that didn’t know me and met me later that night were like ‘Wow, you’re so nice. You were so rude at that game.’ That’s how bad I was. Ladies were getting on me for being mean.”
But Q might have had the last laugh.
Although at one point the other night I saw [Nate Robinson] lean over to Q-Rich and whisper “Is he on drugs?” because I was getting so into the game. Q-Rich is laughing and I’m like, OK, I am so sober right now it’s not even funny. I will run over there and show you how sober I am. But then again, most sane people would probably look at the average sports fan going nuts at a game and ask if he is on drugs.
Wayne also gives his opinion on T.O., A-Rod, and warns Red Sox fans about his upcoming trip to Fenway Park sometimes this year. It’s worth a read HERE.
trying to think why i care??
ak, that was 5 minutes of my life i will never get back! hope you’re happy, cuz i ain’t. you owe me 5 minutes of my life that i will never get back!!
lame as hell
as i said b4, AK is the most hated dude @ Dime.
@ Sanpitch
I bet you are at work bored as hell just like me. At least AK wrote something or posted a link for you to read haha.
@kevin,
you are psychic! got a list of items that need to get done before the weekend but frankly i don’t give a damn.
Ever since I read the first one and discovered that he ditched his HOMETOWN teams for frontrunning ones, I’ve never been interested.
yo why are y’all reading it if you hate dude so much and dont care about what he writes? you keep reading his posts and then talkin shit about them..
also..when is weezy f. not on drugs??
Sample:
“People were also asking in the blog comments why don’t I like the Saints? I do like the Saints, but I’m not a Saints fan first, and that’s only because that shows my true love for sports. I’m not just gonna choose a favorite team just ’cause that’s my city. The only reason why I’m a Saints fan is because that’s my city, but I’m a true Packers fan.”
The hell does that even mean?
Lil Wayne just sucks period who gives a fack what he has to say about sports…get off the drugs then try to give a opinion
“just being horrible in general” describes what everyone thinks of Lil Wayne as a rapper and AK as a Dime writer.
Peace!
Wayne is cool when he is on ESPN, I actually don’t mind him at all. I thought about reading his blog just now but everyone being mad at him for stealing 5 minutes of their lives made me change my mind. I am laid up with a blown knee and I still can’t bring myself to click… Damn sad.
Damn. AK gets beat up on every story he writes. I’d like to hear the lines going around the Dime office regarding that. I’m sure it can’t be kind.
ticktock: im from nj, love vince carter, like the nets cause its jersey all day*.
but imma mavs fan.
don’t worry AK, not all of us on here tune in everyday to see what you have to say just to rip ya.
Yeah, me and Wayne on the same page with Q. I had him on my ANTI ALL STAR squad. And there was a certain episode of SMACK, in which I said…
“Quentin dropped a STINK BOMB. Really stinky one, it’s becoming common”
Let me find out he was at THIS game.
Lil Wayne is on drugs all day everyday.. how many cases that man catch on possession?? Tooooooo many IMO.. if his beats werent clean he wouldnt be much..
And i got you support AK!! i never would have read anything Weezy said about sports until i read this lol.. best rapper alive??
Shit who died??
” I will run over there and show you how sober I am”
what, he will bite his ball off?
I’m sorry, but Lil Wayne and intelligent should never be used in the same sentence ever in the history of printed, verbal, or virtual word.
why is this even here?
like everything weezy its great in moderation
who gives a **** what this ignorant thug has to say? honestly
I’m down in Panama City Beach right now, hours after Lil Wayne played a free show. Someone got stabbed. Who brings a knife to spring break?!
he aint even no thug… he’s a freakin’ anomaly, a fart of nature…
Lil Wayne discussing sports….wow. What sport could he play…although his looks bring a whole new meaning to “Mouse in the house”!!!
“People were also asking in the blog comments why don’t I like the Saints? I do like the Saints, but I’m not a Saints fan first, and that’s only because that shows my true love for sports. I’m not just gonna choose a favorite team just ’cause that’s my city. The only reason why I’m a Saints fan is because that’s my city, but I’m a true Packers fan.”
————-
This is actually very easy to understand. Being from a basketball fan, I’ve always loved the Knicks. Just something about the Knicks in the late 80’s and 90’s, that’s my squad for life, through thick and thin. They fucking sucked up to now, they’re decent this year. But this is my squad. Just because I’m from a different city doesn’t mean I cant be a fan of a certain team. What if I’m in a city that doesn’t have a team, like Seattle, people didn’t just stop watching ball in that city.
Wayne is a Packers fan, that’s his squad. He’s from N.O. so he’s a Saints fan too. But the Packers are his squad. If you’re from Atlanta, you can either be a die hard Hawks fan or you can be a Hawks fan because you live in Atlanta and they’ve got a good team but you’re really a die hard Celtics fan. This isn’t so hard to understand.
Alot of people are just hating on everything today
It’s a masterpiece. I have never thought people can have such ideas and thoughts. You are great.