Lil Wayne Heckles Q-Rich, Shows Love to Nate Robinson

Lil’ Wayne‘s ESPNthemag.com blog is built on the same principle as Bill Simmons‘ columns: if you’re a maniacal fan and you’re intelligent, your opinion is worth reading.

In this blog, Wayne recaps his trip to watch the Knicks play. He really got after Quentin Richardson – “just being horrible in general,” he writes about his own actions.



“I was telling Q Richardson, ‘I remember when you used to play basketball.’ Just being horrible in general. Even the girls from the game that didn’t know me and met me later that night were like ‘Wow, you’re so nice. You were so rude at that game.’ That’s how bad I was. Ladies were getting on me for being mean.”

But Q might have had the last laugh.

Although at one point the other night I saw [Nate Robinson] lean over to Q-Rich and whisper “Is he on drugs?” because I was getting so into the game. Q-Rich is laughing and I’m like, OK, I am so sober right now it’s not even funny. I will run over there and show you how sober I am. But then again, most sane people would probably look at the average sports fan going nuts at a game and ask if he is on drugs.

Wayne also gives his opinion on T.O., A-Rod, and warns Red Sox fans about his upcoming trip to Fenway Park sometimes this year. It’s worth a read HERE.