New Mixtape: Lil Wayne – Sorry 4 The Wait

#Lil Wayne
07.14.11 7 years ago 3 Comments

Before you start asking for a review, stop. It’s only been out for less than four days, and I can’t ever bring myself to start calling something decent or horrendous for at least a few weeks (It’s like my opinion on Superbad. When I first saw it, it was underwhelming and slightly boring. Now that the hype died down, I can at least watch and chuckle at the cops).

Sorry 4 The Wait is Lil Wayne‘s first full release since he left prison and while it’s similar to some of his previous mixtapes, I think most will agree with me that it’ll be tough to top No Ceilings. After a few listens, I enjoyed it and the only real hate I can dish out is that Wayne sounds awful on the “Marvin’s Room Freestyle”. Other than that, you tell me.

You can download or stream here

What do you think?

