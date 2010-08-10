Limited: Jordan Brand World Basketball Festival Figurines

08.10.10 8 years ago 5 Comments

Speaking of Dwyane Wade and Chris Paul, Jordan Brand is releasing some limited edition figurines of their Team Jordan athletes tomorrow exclusively at Atmos in Harlem. Building on the “For the Love of the Game” motto that is prevalent throughout the World Basketball Festival, the limited run of 18 figurines (six Dwyane Wade, six Chris Paul and six Carmelo Anthony) will be gone before you know it.

In case you were wondering, the figurines are made from a special photopolymer with custom lasered graphics. Also, all of them come in the legendary University Blue colorway, paying homage to MJ’s North Carolina roots.

What do you think?

