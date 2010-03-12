Limited Edition Lakers Tequila Bottle

T.G.I.F. With the weekend on my mind, thought this would be the perfect segue. To honor their recent sponsorship deal with the Lakers, 1800 Tequila has created a special limited edition bottle of their premium silver tequila. The commemorative bottle swaps out the brand’s traditional blue and silver colorway for the Lakers’ famous purple and gold.

Although we have no pictures to prove it, the limited-edition bottles are apparently scoring big with Lakers players and fans alike. Unfortunately, we have no word on whether or not Ron Artest has tried it during halftime.

So if you’re looking to get the weekend started, the bottles are hitting shelves in the L.A. area this week and retail for $24.99.

What other teams should have alcohol deals, and what type of liquor would best match there game?

Other Must-Read Posts:

– Ron Artest Used To Drink Hennessy At Halftime; Still Wants To Fight Ben Wallace

– Go To Happy Hour At Arco Arena

– Free Bear With Every ‘Bat-Free’ Spurs Win

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.