Limited Edition Nike KD VII “Easy Money”

The Nike KD VII with the strap, the performance enhancements and the initial “USA” colorway continues Nike and Kevin Durant‘s penchant for adding a narrative to each release. The KD VII Easy Money continues that same spirit for storytelling by combining KD’s weather inspiration with Benjamin Franklin and his place on American currency.

The power of electricity is a byproduct of Franklin, who — while acting as one of the Founding Fathers of this country — also dabbled in science and was one of the preeminent inventors in his day.

Legend holds that Franklin used a metal key and kite to prove lightening was a stream of electrified current, and his celebrated experiment added an avalanche of understanding to lightening and electricity in 1752.

“With the KD7 we want to build strong storytelling,” said Durant. “Leo Chang and the team are always technically focused, but we also wanted to have some fun with the hidden stories that make me who I am.”

The fact Franklin appears on a $100 bill, gives the KD VII Easy Money that green pop while also inadvertently hinting at his new mammoth Nike extension.

Let’s hope KD VI collector, Chris McCourt, doesn’t fall in love with this green colorway, or he’ll be spending a few more Franklin’s than his wife would want.

The KD VII Easy Money launches in limited quantities globally on Sept. 10 at select retail locations and Nike.com.

(NIKE)

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.