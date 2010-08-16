Limited Edition Nike World Basketball Festival Player Boxes

It’s safe to say that the guys at Nike take care of their own. So with five national teams – United States, France, Brazil, China and Puerto Rico – in town for the World Basketball Festival, they decided to lace their guys with a nice parting gift before they went off to the World Championships. Throughout the weekend, Nike gave each team captain a box, and as the teams return from the World Championships in Turkey, each team member will receive one as well. The limited edition boxes are for the players to keep the shoes they played in, the jersey they wore and hopefully the medal they take home. Check out each team’s box after the jump.

