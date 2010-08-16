Limited Edition Nike World Basketball Festival Player Boxes

#Olympics #Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #Converse
08.16.10 8 years ago

It’s safe to say that the guys at Nike take care of their own. So with five national teams – United States, France, Brazil, China and Puerto Rico – in town for the World Basketball Festival, they decided to lace their guys with a nice parting gift before they went off to the World Championships. Throughout the weekend, Nike gave each team captain a box, and as the teams return from the World Championships in Turkey, each team member will receive one as well. The limited edition boxes are for the players to keep the shoes they played in, the jersey they wore and hopefully the medal they take home. Check out each team’s box after the jump.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Olympics#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear#Converse
TAGSCONVERSEJordan BrandNIKENike World Basketball FestivalOLYMPICSStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP