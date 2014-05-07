Limping Coach Randy Wittman Still Owes His Wizards A Slam Dunk

Coaches use all sorts of tactics to motivate their players. We’re not sure the Wizards needed any extra incentive to bring it against the Chicago Bulls in their opening-round series, but Wiz coach Randy Wittman provided them some anyway. He told his players he’d dunk the ball if they advanced past the Bulls, and now his players want to collect.

Except Wittman still hasn’t come through on his promise, which is understandable considering how arthritic he can look while shuffling around the sidelines:

He lost a bet with his players. Wittman, a former shooting guard not noted for his jumping ability, promised the Wizards that he’d dunk if they beat the Chicago Bulls in the first round. […] Wittman’s gait has a noticeable limp and he appears to be a candidate for a knee or hip replacement. Maybe both. Attempting a dunk during the playoffs might mean coaching from the sideline in a wheelchair so he better be careful.

But coach Wittman is knuckling under his promise a bit and trying to change the terms:

“Now he’s trying to get out of that. He says he’s going to touch the rim,” center Marcin Gortat said. “That’s what he said which is kind of weird because we said dunk.”

Star shooting guard Bradley Beal was a little more optimistic, but Wittman has already passed his deadline (the first game against Indiana — an impressive Wizards win):

“Witt got to be a man of his word,” he said. “He was supposed to do it last round. He had up until the first game (vs. Indiana) to dunk. You know Witt, he needs a couple days to get stretched out. Hopefully he’ll do it. I think he can do it. Maybe.”

Maybe.

