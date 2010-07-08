Linas Kleiza Signs 4-Year, $20 Million Offer Sheet With Raptors

Last summer, Linas Kleiza bolted to Greece to play for Olympiakos on a two-year, $12.2 million contract with an opt-out after the season. Apparently he’s had enough souvlaki. Choosing to come back to the NBA for arguably less money, according to Marc Spears at Yahoo! Sports, Toronto has signed Kleiza to a four-year, $20 million offer sheet.
As a restricted free agent, the Denver Nuggets (his former team) have seven days to match the offer, but are unlikely to do so. Although they were sad to see Kleiza walk last summer, this contract might be too much for Denver to take on. Last season, Kleiza was the leading scorer from Olympiakos, a team that also featured Josh Childress and Von Wafer.
What do you think? Should the Nuggets keep him or let him sign with the Raptors?
anotha EURO!!!!!
let him walk. he’s a great fit for T-dot. a big forward to shoot 3s. Him, Meatball and Turkey-Dinner can play around the world together.
Raptors are fuckin wack.
Colangelo is a value shopper. Dude always trying to find the diamond in the rough. Fuck that shit BC. There’s reason why these guys are in “the rough”. Cuz they’re crap!! There’s only one Nash and he’s not on the Raps. The guys he signs will not pan out.
Only makes sense if Turkoglu is traded. Another perimeter big man is the last thing the Raps need.
Colangelo better get something back for Bosh (even their own first round pick would be better than nothing). The Raps are infinitely worse now than when he got there.
I have zero faith the Raps will be relevant this decade as long as Colangelo is running the show.
Kleiza was born in Lithuania
However he is an American citizen and played his high school and college basketball in the U.S.
A great pickup for the Raptors if they are in fact able to sign him.
@Buddhafan
Great pickup??? How?? They already have guys on their lineup who do the same things he does.
Please explain why he’s a “GREAT” (not just good) pickup.
Kleiza is a solid player. Absolutely nothing wrong with this signing. 5 mil after seeing some of the garbage contracts already?! This is a great pickup.
GREAT PICKUP!
If dude woulda gone to the market this summer, he’s gettin more than 5 mil per. Shit, Darko got this much and he don’t give you have the production Kleiza does.
Raptor fans gonna be bitchin and whinin about every pickup cuz Bosh left. Get over it. Superstars don’t stay in Toronto. Raps gonna have to get it done like Chauncey’s Pistons. Get good pieces that work well together. Now, Colangelo gotta get Turkoglu to say all the right shit so they can trade his ass for some pieces.
Nuthin wrong with havin 2 guys on a squad that do the same shit. So Lebron shouldn’t play with Wade cuz they got basically the same games? Give your heads a shake. If any other team woulda signed dude, it’d be props all around for gettin a proven scorer on the cheap. Nobody on the Raps roster can score with the toughness that Kleiza brings. Dudes bitch about everything. You ask for toughness, well they just picked some up….and Kleiza ain’t a “Euro”. Dude don’t play that shit.
Get caught up before you post ignorance.
I agree with Jay…Kleiza ia a good pickup, just not on this team.
Kleiza, Turkoglu, & Bargnani are 3 guys who essentially do the same thing. None can play the 5, they are all 4’s who face up and shoot 3’s.
too much of the same.
Kleiza was good in denver a few years back.
i understand dude and his agent gotta get guap, but the Rapts?
i hope the Nuggs match.
I likve the move. $5M per for him is fair. He can fill it up off the bench. If I’m Denver, I match immediately (unless Melo doesn’t like dude for some reason.)
nuggs will match on this. theyve been trying to swing deals for a big left and right but have no assets. kleiza probably will be traded, but the nuggs need him as bait…badly.
Check that Dime.. Von Wafer was booted from the team very early on in the season.
Nuggets should match this
So Lebron shouldn’t play with Wade cuz they got basically the same games? – YES. when one has the ball, the other one will stand on a corner and watch.
I believe the Raptor’s management already checked to see if Denver officials would have any interest in Kleiza. he is going to toronto
Great signing. Kleiza took Greek powerhouse Olympiakos to the title game of the prestigious Euroleague. but Kleiza couldn’t shine against the best Barcelona side for a long time. Still he’s amazing when he’s on his game and he might be the reason the Raptors make the playoffs this year. Watch out for Kleiza.