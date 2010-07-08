Linas Kleiza Signs 4-Year, $20 Million Offer Sheet With Raptors

Last summer, Linas Kleiza bolted to Greece to play for Olympiakos on a two-year, $12.2 million contract with an opt-out after the season. Apparently he’s had enough souvlaki. Choosing to come back to the NBA for arguably less money, according to Marc Spears at Yahoo! Sports, Toronto has signed Kleiza to a four-year, $20 million offer sheet.

As a restricted free agent, the Denver Nuggets (his former team) have seven days to match the offer, but are unlikely to do so. Although they were sad to see Kleiza walk last summer, this contract might be too much for Denver to take on. Last season, Kleiza was the leading scorer from Olympiakos, a team that also featured Josh Childress and Von Wafer.

What do you think? Should the Nuggets keep him or let him sign with the Raptors?

