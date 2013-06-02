Lionel Hollins Might Have Coached His Last Game With Memphis

After leading the Grizzlies to four straight seasons with 40 or more wins, Lionel Hollins has likely coached his last game in Memphis. Yahoo! Sports reports Memphis granted Hollins the opportunity to speak to other teams about coaching vacancies after the two sides were miles apart on a contract extension, due in part to having decidedly clashing viewpoints about the future of the team.

The team’s management, which includes former ESPN writer John Hollinger, have wanted their coach to buy further into analytics as a means of building a team. Hollins refuses to do so, believing in his ability to get through to wild personalities and eccentric players. Both sides have the right of it, in a way. Memphis’ trade of Rudy Gay came about because of a number of factors, but no one can deny the team was actually better off without its most talented player. But on the other side, Hollins also deserves credit for helping turn Zach Randolph, Tony Allen and others into crucial parts of a 56-win team.

What will Memphis do this summer?

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook