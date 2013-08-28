Lisa Leslie Reveals How She First Learned To Dunk

Not long after rumors spread about a possible WNBA Dunk Contest, dunking legend Lisa Leslie reveals to AOL MAKERS how she first learned to slam. The 6-5 Leslie first dunked in the ninth grade using a tennis ball, and ironically, it didn’t even happen in basketball practice. It was during track practice and it all happened out of Leslie working on her high jump.

Listen here as Leslie also talks about her start in the WNBA, as well as putting down the first dunk in league history.

