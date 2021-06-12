Whether it’s Dame Time, Chef Curry cooking, or a big-time trey from Carmelo Anthony, every NBA fan knows that signature look from their favorite player after a huge play. That includes even the youngest hoops fans, and a little girl (username nadinekoonooka) is getting a lot of attention for her performance on TikTok of some of the biggest NBA stars’ signature signs and looks, from Stephen Curry to Kobe Bryant.

One year old and she knows all these NBA celebrations 👏👏 (TikTok — nadinekoonooka) pic.twitter.com/qkhUylsriw — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) June 11, 2021

A big tip of the hat to these parents for showing her the league at such a young age, but it’s also some serious dedication on her part to memorize not only signs like “Dame Time” but also that scrunched up face look from Giannis Antetokounmpo or the ferocious yell from Pau Gasol.

As for what we’re rooting for in the follow-up, it would be incredible to see this cute hoops diehard bust out an imitation of Trae Young’s shush, LeBron’s chalk throw, Kevin Garnett with his head against the pylon, or better yet, maybe just a deadpan in honor of one Kawhi Leonard.

In any case, she’s on the right track, celebrating the silliness and excitement of the NBA even if she probably can’t yet understand the intricacies of the beautiful game.