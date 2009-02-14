Live @ the Rookie Challenge

So here’s the deal: I was supposed to be doing this live-blog of the Rookie Challenge, but due to circumstances I’ll get into in a minute, I didn’t get into my press row seat until just before the beginning of the second half. So we’ll take it from there. Second half about to start, Rookies up 61-58…

* Kevin Durant opens the half with a three to tie it up. Everyone has matching uniforms this year; personally I don’t like the everyone-wear-their-own-uni thing, just because teams like the Lakers with their yellow mess things up. So while I appreciate the uniformity, these jerseys are very, um, busy.

* I didn’t actually think the Rookies stood a chance here, just going by history and common sense (Sophs are a year stronger, more used to the NBA rigors of travel, aren’t burnt out by midseason, etc.), but the Rooks are up seven two minutes into the second half. Chalk it up to some more physically mature guys like Marc Gasol and Rudy Fernandez (more accustomed to longer seasons) and some athletic freaks like Russell Westbrook and Derrick Rose. And just by looking at the scoreboard, the rooks are sharing the rock. Everyone on the court right now (Beasley, Gasol, Westbrook, Eric Gordon, Rudy) has between 10-16 points, while the Sophs are being dominated by Durant.

* So why did it take so long to get this blog going? For starters, finding parking has been a b*tch all weekend, and it was no different for the Dime crew tonight. So after that ordeal, I basically ended up walking a lap around the entire U.S. Airways Arena because none of the security people seemed to know where the media entrance was. Finally in the building, it took another insane amount of time just to find my seat. And I’m not gonna lie, it’s not a glamorous spot. Instead of behind the TV-screen right basket like it’s always been before, I’m up in the middle of the stands in another press box, on the same side of the court where all the pink-jersey-clad kids are. I’m literally sitting smack in the middle of a pit of children; if I was Michael Jackson, this would be awesome. Since I’m not, it’s not. I could just say screw the seating chart and sit in one of the many empty seats in the “good” media section, but I’m always that one dude who security actually checks to see if I’m where I’m supposed to be. I don’t know what it is; I even cut off my Eldridge Cleaver facial hair for this weekend and everything.

* On the opposite sideline (the one you can’t see on TV), Pau Gasol is sitting baseline with a nice-looking young woman. Next to them is Chris Bosh and his plate of nachos that he’s just crushing. The LeBron James family is also on the sidelines, and I probably need new contacts, but I think Steve Stoute is with them. Thirteen minutes, left, Rookies up by 10. Serious upset in the making, but Durant just stuck his second straight three to make it a seven-point ballgame.

* Durant assists Rodney Stuckey for a layup, then hits another three, and suddenly the Sophs are down by just two. After the half-season he’s been through, KD refuses to lose this game when he’s finally got some talent around him.

* The Sophs finally tie it up, so of course their coach takes Durant out of the game. Not like he single-handedly brought you all the way back from a double-digit deficit or anything. Jeff Green gives the Sophs the lead with a corner three. 94-91, 9:45 left.

* Brook Lopez is in. Earlier in the day at the Rookie/Sophomore media session, O.J. Mayo picked Lopez as his Rookie of the Year. And he sounded totally serious. Brook is like the Tim Duncan of this game; he’s not bad and far from overmatched, this just isn’t really his element.

* During a timeout, a percussion (drums) squad performs. Everyone is wearing a Suns jersey, and it’s not just the stars. I see Robin Lopez’s number, Matt Barnes, Alando Tucker, even an old Raja Bell.

* Zac Levi from “Chuck” just got a huge ovation from the kids. Do they really know who he is? (UPDATE: Sorry, the kids were screaming because the cheerleaders were throwing shirts, not because of Chuck. My bad.) During that same timeout, the PA announcer tells the crowd to text in the last name of whoever the want to be MVP, then tells everyone to vote for Kevin Durant.

* This is more like it: 108-99, Sophs, under five minutes left. I’m gonna go ahead and say the Rookies don’t make a rally.

* I don’t know what Kenny Smith’s TV reaction was to that monster dunk by Wilson Chandler, but from where I can see him, he had no reaction at all. Question: When did Kenny Smith become deemed the dunk expert of the world? I know he’s the most experience dunk contest guys out of the TNT crew, but couldn’t they fly in Harold Miner or something for this?

* Who has a prettier jumper: O.J. Mayo or Eric Gordon?

* Argument that just went down between two 11-year-old girls in front of me: “Rookies rule!” “No they don’t!” “Yes they do!” “NO THEY DON’T!!!”

* Mike Beasley hits a jumper (he’s either shot the ball or looked to shoot the ball every single time he’s touched it) to bring the Rooks within four points with 2:30 remaining. Maybe this thing isn’t over. Meanwhile, I’ve been trying to figure out all night who D-Wade looks like with that crazy outfit.

* Durant trucks Rudy Fernandez in the lane but gets the benefit of the call. After the free throw, he has 42 points and seven boards. I asked KD earlier today who was his prediction for MVP and he acted like it could be anyone. He knew I knew he knew better.

* Wow, I forgot Al Horford was even playing. He just blends in. Meanwhile, KD just put the punctuation mark on his MVP with a reverse dunk along the baseline. It was also the dagger.

* Scratch that; Mayo just hit a three to pull the Rooks within three with 11 seconds left. They foul Durant, who goes to the line and makes them both. In between the shots, O.J. looked to the bench and asked D-Wade if he wanted them to take a timeout after Durant’s second shot. I think Wade shrugged.

* The Rooks actually run a great play coming out of the timeout, but Rudy Fernandez misses the three, and Eric Gordon misses the gimme putback. This is just about over. Looks like Durant will finish with 46 points and the MVP.

* With the game out of reach, Beasley hits a three right before the buzzer, smiling and pumping his fists as it goes in. I wonder if Beasley even knew what the score was all night. He used this stage as time to practice shooting.

* As Durant accepts the MVP, Brook Lopez has one of those “Whatever” smirks on his face. Why, you ask? Did you see when KD crowned Brook in the first half?

* Just got the final box score:

ROOKIES (116)

Fernandez – 14 pts, 4 threes

Beasley – 29 pts (11-22 FG)

Gasol – 15 pts, 8 rebs, 5 fouls

Gordon – 19 pts, 6 rebs

Rose – 4 pts, 7 asts

B. Lopez – 11 pts, 6 rebs, 3 blks

Mayo – 12 pts, 3 stls

Westbrook – 12 pts

Oden – DNP (Oden)

SOPHOMORES (122)

T. Young – 13 pts

J. Green – 13 pts

Horford – 10 pts

Durant – 46 pts (17-25 FG), 7 rebs, 4 asts

Stuckey – 12 pts, 9 asts, 3 stls

Scola – 6 pts, 6 rebs, 5 fouls

Brooks – 6 pts

Chandler – 6 pts, 7 rebs

Thornton – 10 pts