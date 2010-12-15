Living Legends: Active NBA players bound for the Hall of Fame

I don’t know much about rock and roll, but I have seen Saving Silverman. So when I read this morning that Neil Diamond had been elected into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I couldn’t do anything but laugh. Again, all I know about Diamond is that he makes corny songs while wearing cornier outfits.
Meanwhile, the Basketball Hall of Fame selection committee is determining whether to induct a man who would show up to the ceremony in an outfit with more glitter than anything Neil Diamond ever wore on stage. Dennis Rodman is up for consideration for the 2011 class, along with Reggie Miller, Chris Mullin, Mark Jackson, Don Nelson (as a coach), Bernard King, Maurice Lucas, Rudy Tomjanovich (coach), Jamaal Wilkes, Spencer Haywood, Maurice Cheeks, Arvydas Sabonis and Rick Pitino (coach), among others.
No candidate is getting more attention and grassroots support than Rodman, whose fame goes beyond the sports realm and penetrates pop culture. And while his basketball resume is deserving of a spot in the Hall, a few years ago I wouldn’t have been surprised if Rodman got left out because of his controversial lifestyle off the court and clown antics on the court. But now? Rodman has to get in. If nothing else because the Hall of Fame is a business in need of a boost — similar to Michael Jordan‘s induction in 2009 — and Rodman’s induction would be an event.
Looking at today’s NBA, who is poised for their own spot in the Hall of Fame? If they retired tomorrow, the following active pro players would be shoo-ins:
Kobe Bryant
Tim Duncan
Kevin Garnett
Shaquille O’Neal
Paul Pierce
The next group may not get in first-ballot (again, this is if they retired tomorrow), but would soon enough take their rightful place with little argument:
Ray Allen
Pau Gasol
Allen Iverson
LeBron James
Jason Kidd
Steve Nash
Dirk Nowitzki
Dwyane Wade
The next group deserve to be in if you ask me (and I do have my biases), but I can certainly understand their detractors:
Vince Carter
Manu Ginobili
Tracy McGrady
Tony Parker
Ben Wallace
The next group may never get that call (again, if they retired tomorrow), but could make decent arguments for themselves:
Carmelo Anthony
Chauncey Billups
Chris Bosh
Derek Fisher
Grant Hill
Dwight Howard
Shawn Marion
Yao Ming
Chris Paul
Amar’e Stoudemire
Deron Williams
Who do you think is headed for the Hall?
AUSTIN you do realize that you have tony parker listed in 2 groups right?
I think Pau and Kidd are first ballot Hall of Famers
I totally disagree with Tony Parker getting any chance at the HOF and I think Manu is almost a lock because of his international play.
@IGP I dont think pau is a first ballot as of today…. he only has like 3 all star nods and 2 rings as of today….. he shuldnt b a first ballot now!
how can you have vince carter on the deserves to be in list when you have finals mvp chauncy in the last group?
Fisher will be there. To introduce Kobe that is.
Agreed with Jesse
C’mon man Manu is a sure thing. The guy has 3 NBA rings, 1 gold medal and euro league. Not many players have that
you may not like lebron but he is 2 time mvp and scoring champ allstar mainstain and more shit he gotta be a first ballot
even if he doesnt have rings (same with nash)
nash is first ballot those back to back mvps but him in
manu is a lock
kidd should go over iverson
tmac ehh no
carter ehh maybeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee but no
wallace no
fisher hahahahahaha
jesse
how can you say parker has no chance he already has three titles a finals mvp and after td and manu leave all the has to do is put up more stats he doesnt need to win more.
Ray Allen in group 1 or 2?
mtx
no other player had that
Carmelo Anthony what argument?
Chauncey Billups maybe a decent argument
Chris Bosh what argument?
Derek Fisher you kiddin?
Grant Hill he is nice guy but never!!!!
Dwight Howard still gotta a couple of years to go but he’ll get there
Shawn Marion you crazy?
Yao Ming too much injury pity
Chris Paul not now but will get there
Amar’e Stoudemire if he wins mvp this year otherwise never!
Deron Williams like paul hell get there if he keeps playing like this
how the hell do you have a gig? you pull this shit out of your ass on an almost daily basis.
how can carmelo anthony be so low??
This is about to be a long comments section, I can feel it. Austin, as soon as I saw the title, I knew that you were behind it! Great topic.
Didn’t check the lower players, since a lot of them are too young to really tell yet, obviously.
That said, Paul Pierce? Really? I don’t really see it. I just don’t. Love him for his “talents to South Beach” joke, but if he didn’t play his entire career for the Celtics, I don’t think you’d be saying he’s in the HOF. Ray Allen has just as much of a chance as he does.
And looking at Yao, Manu, Nash, and Dirk – they all either have more international appeal, MVPs, or titles than he does.
His NBA career has been Hall of Very Good, in my opinion. Outside of that, though, and he’s done nothing to further the game of basketball, leaving him at least farther behind some of the others.
Sorry, he just stuck out like a sore thumb to me in that category, then you go and make the picture up top of Pierce? Ha I think you’re just looking for a debate!
Nice list. I am shocked that DIMES has gone the whole day so far without mentioning that there KING. The worlds greatest player ever in there book. LEBRON JAMES is playing his former team in PART 2 of the now CAVS vs HEAT rivalry. Must have now not drunk the GREAT HYPE MACHINE koolaid yet and keep up the good work. I AM SO PROUD OF YOU GUYS and this has to be some kind of all-times DIME RECORD or did AUSTIN BURTON just take the day off???
@dawaller U REALLY SAYIN THAT YAOOO MING!!!!! and MANU and NASH and DIRK BELONG OVER PAUL P!!!!!! U serious
??? dang man I JUST DONT SEE IT…….
@ 14
your right pierce is a alltime boston great but hall of fame great?
if you really think about it he is not a hall of famer with 1 all nba second team? only
in his short career lebron already got more accolides and just trails pierce with 5000 points
pierce has a ring but i dont think that counts that high that he is a first ballot
and i know pierce is sick and a killer but still not a nba hall of famer
Dirk and Nash are in for sure. If Nique made it in, Melo will make it. No way Vince or T-Mac should go, or Billups for that matter. I never understood the love for that guy.
Let me preface this with “I hate Paul Pierce”. I despise everything about him. I agree with dagwaller, but when you look at his overall numbers, they are HOF numbers. I can’t argue against it, especially since they got a ring. I hate it though.
How are Manu, Parker or Wade maybes? How many players in the history of the sport could match their achievements?? I know you guys like to write ish to stir up conversation but come on, act like you’re at least knowledgeable on things.
Vince Carter. As a Magic fan I spent a long time defending him hoping he would start putting in work. Now, I’d like to hire someone to put in work/terminate him. He should not even be allowed to be on the same internet page as any article or picture dealing with the Hall of Fame. Ever. Period.
Pau would be a shoo in as well for his contributions on the Spanish team.. not to mention back2back NBA chips..
And VC??
Waste of a spot in the hall.. u shouldnt make it in because of a dunk contest and be real THATS ALL VC HAS DONE..
Every NBA Player to ever win the MVP trophy is in the hall of fame. Nash and James have two of them and Nowitzki has one as well. They are more locks for hall of fame than Paul Pierce. I don’t understand the argument that Pierce is a shoo in when he was on bad Celtic teams throughout his career and only got his ring with help of another shoo in hall of famer(garnett) and one on the cusp of shoo in(allen).
And Carmelo will be a shoo in when his career is over as well..
Too prolific..
Just being honest. What has Vince Carter accomplished that makes him borderline HOF but Carmelo and Dwight Howard might not get in?
Dwight Howard may never get in but Pau Gasol does?
Rodman’s fame isn’t the only thing of his penetrating pop culture.
heyo!
a HOF player in my books is either
A) was a very good player during their era in their respective position ex. kb24, shaq, td ..they would still go in even if they never go rings..becuz they were dominant for long times..
B) a good player who got different accolades such as rings, mvp or DPOY ..such as bill russel, james worthy and etc,
a player cannot be a a HOF IF .
he is just an average player in the era he played in.. and did nothing spectacular..
with that being said
Vince Carter
Manu Ginobili would prolly be in HOF
Tracy McGrady
Tony Parker maybe just maybe..not too sure
Ben Wallace will get a long look from voter when he retires
Carmelo Anthony avg right now..in the mold of other avg players
Chauncey Billups resume is kinda small..but maybe
Chris Bosh resume is crap..will not go in HOF
Derek Fisher laker fan ..but NO
Grant Hill nope..
Dwight Howard will go in..but after he adds to his resume
Shawn Marion wat u smoking?
Yao Ming too many injuries..
Chris Paul if he keeps his game up
Amar’e Stoudemire needs more added to his resume..
Deron Williams needs more to his resume as well
and so while we are at it..lol..y not put blake griffin…hes putting numbers close to shaqs rookie year..
and btw..paul pierce over ray allen is prety close..paul pierce was just avg on a losing celtics squad…until he got ray allen, then he won a ring…
ray allen will defintely go in…on of the best shooter of all time
If there is a Dunkin HOF VC is my first name
areeee u serious making billups an argument for HOF hes a winner look wat he did to Denver over roll hes the best floor general he should be right now to j-Kidd and Steve Nash thats a joke only 2 point guards have finals MVP and thats him and parker and hes a leader u cant hate him he earns ppls respect point blank…………….
Kidd and Dirk would also be shoo-ins as of today. Howard, Paul and Lebron will all eventually be a first ballot Hall of Famer (injuries not withstanding).
Here are my problems:
1.) First off, Ray Allen is a lock due to him being the first or second best shooter of all time, along with being one of the “Big 3”
2.)Lebron James, Dirk, and Nash are all first ballot locks to get in. Three letters: M.V.P.(s). They’re guaranteed, and should’ve been listed as such.
3.) If all you have to do is score points to get into the Hall, then McGrady would be in. But that loser never did anything except play zero defense and never got out of the first round of the playoffs. He’s not a winner. If there’s any justice in the world, McGrady isn’t getting in.
4.) It’d be wrong to put in Parker and leave out Manu, just like it’d be wrong to put in Manu but leave out Parker. The real question is: do they BOTH deserve to be in the hall of fame? It’s a tough call, so you were right on this one.
5.) Your last group is a mess. Melo will practically be a lock when it’s all said and done, along with Dwight, Yao Ming, and Chris Paul. Those guys could stop playing right now and they’d probably get in. On the other hand, Derek Fisher doesn’t have a snowball’s chance in hell. Actually he just might have a shot because he’s a little faggot like that, but if he gets in it’ll have nothing to do with his playing ability and everything to do with him riding Kobe’s coattails and him being an “ambassador to the game” or some such bullshit
Solid list for the most part. Everyone will have their own opinions but like Austin said you can make a case for everyone of these guys. With that said, there are 2 things that get looked at the most when a player is being reviewed on the ballots, they are…
1.) Longevity/Consistency (i.e. playing at an all-star caliber level for at least a decade or so). This does not necessarily mean a player has to have a certain number of all star selections, but they have to play at a high level and be relevant for multiple seasons in a row on a consistent basis. So for example, 6 straight all star appearances followed by years of injury, old age, being out of shape, not having the mindset, drive, killer instinct and work ethic to remain a star does not make you a hall of famer.
Case in Point: TRACY MCGRADY IS NOT A HALL OF FAMER! Sure he lead the league in scoring a couple times and in his prime was one of the best scorers in the league. But he never got any accolades for defense, leadership, or taking his team anywhere in the playoffs. And his stint at the top lasted maybe half a decade or so before letting himself get out of shape led to his injuries and ruined his career. This is also why YAO will not get in.
2.) Defining performances/Leading a team deep into the playoffs/ or Championship rings!
This is why Vince Carter, TMac, and Carmelo SHOULD NOT hall of famers as of today. I’m a Vince fan and would want it for him but he just doesn’t deserve it. He let himself get out of shape for a few years, he’s too lackadaisacal too often, and overall just never had the fire to take his team to a championship or deep into the playoffs. Lack of heart = no hall of fame. TMAC and Melo have had great performances a few times and melo even got close to the finals once, but they just havn’t had enough of them. Great regular season players does not equal Hall of Fame. This is also why D-Fish and Tony Parker are 1st ballot hall of famers. Big time players who show up on the big stage and help their teams win championships!
Others:
-Lebron: absolutely yes
-Dwade: No way not yet
-Ben wallace: sorry but no
-Chauncey: one finals mvp/championship and a 4 to 5 year conference final stretch is impressive but not HOF caliber. sorry
-Chris Bosh: haha good one. Never
-Dwight Howard: “may never get the call”? Thats a joke hes a lock if he stays healthy
-Shawn Marion: good player, great for a few years but no. Cmon were talking about the HOF here. That means ELITE PLAYERS!
CP3, Amare, D-Will: probably will if they continue along their current paths but not yet
Other Notes: Ray Allen is higher than Pierce on the all time scoring list and has just as many rings, BIG TIME CLUTCH SHOTS, and all star appearances. He is a 1st Ballot HOF no brainer give me a break Austin. JKidd, Nash and AI are also easy 1st ballot inductees cmon. Zero championships between them yes but they were all dominant in their prime and did it consistently for a long time. They have also all brought “not so good” teams deep into the playoffs multiple times!!!
Phewwww…Ok im done. I realize no one will read this because it is so long. But all you young wannabe’s who don’t know the true history of basketball and you old guys who don’t understand the new game should read this. It could teach you a thing or two. Hate to be cocky here, but everyone of my opinions is correct. Take it or leave it
Jason Kidd should be in the 2nd list. Dude did some crazy shit in his career.
Manu is an absolute lock, maybe the most underrated player of all-time. The only people that don’t realize how good this guy has been are people who focus on numbers.
Vince Carter is the only sure fire hell no from me, unless its necessary to have the greatest dunker of all-time in the hall
If Fish gets in, than Horry has to get in
@ AUSTIN you coould at least delete my first comment to not make me look dumb after you corrected the problem I pointed out!
@ Ballin:
Completely agree with #’s 1,2, and 3. Especially 3 TMAC is a bum people! He should not even be considered.
4.) They both SHOULD…get in easy dude (not to say they will, but they should). Leaders and big time playoff performers (although timmy is obviously the main leader) consistently for a decade. They all stepped it up and picked up the slack in big games when the other was having a bad night. Spurs win zero championships without these 2 guys. They’re both underrated.
5.) This is where you made me angry and I just wanna call you a DUMBASS!!! YAO and MELO are not even close right now. Read the post above to see why that pretty much sums it up. Yao just had too many injuries and Melo is just like TMAC. Can score but hasn’t done shit else. He needs to win in the future to get in. Dwights a lock yes. And good old Derek Fisher….your an idiot for this. Derek Fisher will be a first ballot hall of famer, mark my words. For obvious reasons that dont even have to be said. @ Balliin: you dont have a “snowballs chance” at gaining any credibility for your sports knowledge” Your an idiot….FAG
@ballin — This is based off the premise that the players retired tomorrow, so future projections don’t matter. If Melo retired tomorrow, is his resume good enough?
wades in, the only reason the heat have the chip is because of them.. also, people keep saying that lebron and kobe are better, i disagree. lebrons a better athlete and kobe has perfected every move but wades will is stronger and he has started to claim the heat as his team, not bron.
oh yeah, melos a bum and you wont win with him, D-will is a beast, he plays in Utah so hell never get any love.
And vc knock down a couple of game winners can’t forget that
@ Witness – yea, like I said, nothing personal against PP.
But.
Not only was Yao Ming a very good player in the NBA (possibly the best C in the League right up til his string of injuries), he also won a Championship in China in dominant fashion. But most important, and something that overshadows many of the players’ own contributions, is the way that he came to the NBA. I hesitate to say “pioneered” because he wasn’t the first, but he was the brightest star and has opened up 1/6 of the world to the League. He’s been on 5 All-NBA teams, vs. Pierce’s 4 despite having played in a fraction of the time.
Nash is a double MVP winner, and is the best point guard of the entire decade. Let’s see: best PG of the 90s? John Stockton, in. 80s? Magic Johnson, in. 70s? Tiny Archibald, in. Get the drift? He’s been on 7 All-NBA teams.
Dirk is an MVP winner, and in my opinion is the offensive genius version of KG. KG has won a title, so I’d have to put him ahead of Dirk, but it’s not like KG won one that HE made. He was traded to a contender. Dirk has MADE his team a contender for a decade, player in and player out. And for all that KG did for preps-to-pros players, Dirk has done for international players. Short of Detlef Schrempf, how many other German stars have there been? He’s been on 10 All-NBA teams, vs. Pierce’s 4.
Manu Ginobili has won an Italian League Championship, a Euroleague Championship, and three NBA Championships. He was on the Argentine National team that was the first to win the Olympic Gold Medal other than the United States in 16 years. Talk about contributing to the sport! Name one Argentine NBA player before him. Now? Scola, Oberto, Nocioni, Hermann…
@ Josh (18) – couldn’t have put it more simply myself!
[www.basketball-reference.com]
Your saying Lebron should be a first ballot lock because he won an MVP if basketball ended today??? Nash and Dirk would be because they have played long enough but Lebron??? C-MON MAN!!! Wade Finals MVP award is way more impressive along with his Championship ring. I think Lebron would trade both of his MVP awards for Wades 1)finalS MVP award and 2)RING. I doubt if Wade would do that trade though lol… Its like you people still dont realize whos the best player in the 2003 draft even though that DEABTE is slowing being put to rest thx to Lebrons DECISION to join WADE. The man just stated that Wade is better than me in his DECISION some people are still holding onto HOPE lol. Lebron is Wades WITNESS so he can never, ever be ranked ahead of Wade in anything. H.O.F. voting, top 50 players of all-time, ANYTHING…
I’d say Ray Allen is a first ballot, and so is Kidd.
And TMAC does NOT deserve it. ever.
kidd – 2nd most assists all time, dynamic rebounder, trible double machine… 1st ballot, all the way. the only thing that could hold him back is the drama with his wife that led to his arrest
manu – one of the best international players and sixth men of all time. IN
Ben Wallace – UNDRAFTED 4 time DPOY and nba champion. puh-leeze, 1st ballot
Chris Paul – if he stays healthy, his production (plus his steal streak) will get him in
LB6 wont get 1st ballot anymore becuase he was villified after the decision
had this been done mid season last year. he would be the first player you all would have named.
sporty you straight trippin right?
lebron only joined wade cause he tought he would win a ring sooner with him and nobdoy wanna come too cleveland
lebron won everything but a win he dont have too prove shit but win a ring so thats why he with miami now
wade good but lebron is better its just that lebron wants his ring that bad that he will take a back seat too wade
but people are forgettin what he did in the first 7 years of his career i know he pulled a bitch move joining miami but still if he quits now now right now he woiuld be first ballot with his resume guarenteed look past his bitchmove look at what he did he singelhandedly put cleveland on the map 2 mvp allstar appearence allstar mvps scoring champ 1st team all nba and then some shit on that and look at the drama he came in the league with he lived up too it how much players done that how much you can count them on 1 hand
and im a bigger wade fan i love wade more then lebron but wade better you crazy?
people always talkin lebron dont love the game he is a bussines man if he was that smart he wouldve gone too new york or stayed with cleveland he has done the worst thing he could dolegacywise and bussines wise only for that 1 ring suck on that
and lebron is not even in my top 5 favorite players its just im sick and tired of people talkin shit about a guy that just wants a ring and will do everything for it
this is an altogether crazy post…it’s good for the site though to generate argument. I’m not sure Paul Pierce gets in first ballot.
On the other hand Ray Allen and Dirk could make first ballot potentially if they retired today.
Ben Wallace and Tracy Mcgrady will probably not get in and if I had to choose I would put Wallace in before Mcgrady…he is definitely not getting in.
Tony Parker and Ginobili will make it just because of the “euro” status (yes I know Ginobili isn’t from Europe) and trying to incorporate global accomplishments in the hall…remember it’s not an NBA hall it’s just basketball. So they’ll both probably make it in. Especially Ginobili, he deserves to be in.
As far as the rest Dwight Howard might be able to make it in right now…I think he could make a good argument. About the same argument Shaq had when he was named one of the top 50 players of all time early in his career. Chris Paul could also probably make a decent argument, if he retired today.
I’d say Ray Allen is a lock, especially assuming he passes Reggie
Pierce needs to be moved down to the 2nd tier, and replaced by Manu.
No player in NBA history has done what he has, 3 rings (should have a finals MVP for the 2005 finals) euro championship and I believe 2 euro mvps, a gold and bronze at the olympics, and a couple other tourney titles and mvps.