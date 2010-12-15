Living Legends: Active NBA players bound for the Hall of Fame

12.15.10 8 years ago 79 Comments

I don’t know much about rock and roll, but I have seen Saving Silverman. So when I read this morning that Neil Diamond had been elected into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I couldn’t do anything but laugh. Again, all I know about Diamond is that he makes corny songs while wearing cornier outfits.

Meanwhile, the Basketball Hall of Fame selection committee is determining whether to induct a man who would show up to the ceremony in an outfit with more glitter than anything Neil Diamond ever wore on stage. Dennis Rodman is up for consideration for the 2011 class, along with Reggie Miller, Chris Mullin, Mark Jackson, Don Nelson (as a coach), Bernard King, Maurice Lucas, Rudy Tomjanovich (coach), Jamaal Wilkes, Spencer Haywood, Maurice Cheeks, Arvydas Sabonis and Rick Pitino (coach), among others.

No candidate is getting more attention and grassroots support than Rodman, whose fame goes beyond the sports realm and penetrates pop culture. And while his basketball resume is deserving of a spot in the Hall, a few years ago I wouldn’t have been surprised if Rodman got left out because of his controversial lifestyle off the court and clown antics on the court. But now? Rodman has to get in. If nothing else because the Hall of Fame is a business in need of a boost — similar to Michael Jordan‘s induction in 2009 — and Rodman’s induction would be an event.

Looking at today’s NBA, who is poised for their own spot in the Hall of Fame? If they retired tomorrow, the following active pro players would be shoo-ins:

Kobe Bryant
Tim Duncan
Kevin Garnett
Shaquille O’Neal
Paul Pierce

The next group may not get in first-ballot (again, this is if they retired tomorrow), but would soon enough take their rightful place with little argument:

Ray Allen
Pau Gasol
Allen Iverson
LeBron James
Jason Kidd
Steve Nash
Dirk Nowitzki
Dwyane Wade

The next group deserve to be in if you ask me (and I do have my biases), but I can certainly understand their detractors:

Vince Carter
Manu Ginobili
Tracy McGrady
Tony Parker
Ben Wallace

The next group may never get that call (again, if they retired tomorrow), but could make decent arguments for themselves:

Carmelo Anthony
Chauncey Billups
Chris Bosh
Derek Fisher
Grant Hill
Dwight Howard
Shawn Marion
Yao Ming
Chris Paul
Amar’e Stoudemire
Deron Williams

Who do you think is headed for the Hall?

