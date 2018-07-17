Liz Cambage Broke The WNBA’s Single-Game Scoring Record With A 53-Point Outing

07.17.18

Getty Image

What was supposed to be a regular midseason game in the WNBA turned historic on Tuesday afternoon. The Dallas Wings squared off against the New York Liberty, and Wings center Liz Cambage went on quite the scoring spree.

In the process, Cambage set the WNBA’s single-game scoring record, finishing with 53 points to help lead her team to a 104-87 win. Cambage was remarkably efficient, going 17-for-22 from the field with a near-perfect 15-for-16 mark from the the free throw line and a blistering 4-for-5 clip from downtown.

She also managed to pick up the record in dramatic fashion, as Cambage knocked down one of those threes with just under a minute remaining in the game to secure the record.

