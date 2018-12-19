Hawks Coach Lloyd Pierce Claims ‘A Lot Of’ Young Players Don’t Watch Other NBA Games

12.19.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Lloyd Pierce, the rookie head coach of the Atlanta Hawks, has a tall task ahead of him to lead a rebuild with one of the youngest teams in the NBA. Having spent his last five years as an assistant coach for the Process 76ers, though, Pierce has a lot of experience with young players, and he’s learned some interesting things about the league’s new wave of talent.

In an interview with Bleacher Report’s Howard Beck on The Full 48 podcast, Pierce told Beck, “These young guys are different in terms of just how they approach it. We marvel at speaking events how many guys don’t watch other NBA games, how many players don’t watch other NBA games.”

Pierce later elaborated:

I had the same conversation with J.J. Redick when he first got to Philly. I said, you’ll be surprised. You’ve been in LA with a lot of veteran guys. You’re coming to Philly with a lot of young guys, a lot of them don’t watch, they don’t have League Pass. He said: get the hell out of here.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Atlanta Hawks
TAGSATLANTA HAWKSlloyd pierce

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.18.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.17.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.17.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Zayn, Bruce Springsteen, And Vic Mensa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Zayn, Bruce Springsteen, And Vic Mensa

12.14.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.11.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.10.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP