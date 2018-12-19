Getty Image

Lloyd Pierce, the rookie head coach of the Atlanta Hawks, has a tall task ahead of him to lead a rebuild with one of the youngest teams in the NBA. Having spent his last five years as an assistant coach for the Process 76ers, though, Pierce has a lot of experience with young players, and he’s learned some interesting things about the league’s new wave of talent.

In an interview with Bleacher Report’s Howard Beck on The Full 48 podcast, Pierce told Beck, “These young guys are different in terms of just how they approach it. We marvel at speaking events how many guys don’t watch other NBA games, how many players don’t watch other NBA games.”

Pierce later elaborated: