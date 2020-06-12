Lonnie Walker IV began finding his footing in his second year with the San Antonio Spurs, as the sophomore guard averaged 5.6 points and 2.2 rebounds per game prior to the NBA going on hiatus. Walker had some terrific high points this season, most notably a 28-point performance in a win over the Rockets in which he carried the Spurs down the stretch, and has found himself with a more steady role in the Spurs rotation.

Off the court, it seems as though the hiatus has also brought Walker some inner peace, as he showed in a very courageous Instagram post explaining why he was shaving his signature hair, opening up about his past and being raped and abused by a family member prior to fifth grade.

The real truth as to why i started doing this early 5th grade, it was a cloaking device for me. During the summer of my 5th grade year I was around more family. Some that names will be left alone I was around more. I was sexually harassed, raped, abused, I even got accustomed to it because being at that age you don’t know what is what. I was a gullible curious kid that didn’t know what the real world was. I had a mindset that my hair was something that I can control. My hair was what I can make and create and be mine. And it gave my confidence. As of recently I wasn’t at my best. Previous History popping up in my head and it sucked mentally “demons”….. because of this virus, I began to truly look at myself in the mirror and see who I truly was even behind closed doors. Long story short I have found peace and internal happiness through this journey god willingly. I forgave everyone even the people that don’t deserve it why? Because it’s dead weight. Time doesn’t wait on anyone so why should I waste my time on it ? Me cutting my hair was more than a cut. My hair was a mask of me hiding the insecurity’s that I felt the world wasn’t ready for. But now better then ever. Out with old. In with the new. I have shed my skin mentally, emotionally, physically, and spiritually. Life will always be hard. Gotta play with the cards your dealt with and try and make a winning hand. And if you lose. It’s never a lost. It’s a lesson 🙏🏾. I’m gonna be off this for awhile still growing through this. Just know I love each and everyone one of y’all. Peace love and happiness 💕🙏🏾

It is incredibly brave of Walker for opening up about such trauma in his life and using his platform to help destigmatize being sexually abused as a child. As he notes, he didn’t know what was what and was just a kid, and his hair became the thing he could control. Now, he says he’s been able to look at himself during this quarantine and confront those issues and find inner strength to no longer hide his insecurities. It’s a powerful message and one that can hopefully help others that have dealt with sexual abuse find similar strength and know that they are not alone.