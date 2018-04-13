Getty Image

Like many rookies, Lonzo Ball‘s first year as a professional athlete featured some ups and downs. There were plenty of moments where Ball showed the reason why he was such a highly-regarded prospect, mixing otherworldly court vision with the ability to rebound and stretch the floor with his jumper. There were other moments where Ball was either hurt or just looked like he was overwhelmed, especially when it came to shooting the basketball.

Basically, there is plenty of room for Ball to get better next season, which again, is something you expect out of a player who just finished up their rookie campaign. During his end of year press conference on Thursday evening, Ball stressed that he understands he needs to put in work this offseason.