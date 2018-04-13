Lonzo Ball Is Open To Suiting Up For The Summer League If The Lakers Want Him To Play

#LA Lakers
Associate Editor
04.12.18

Getty Image

Like many rookies, Lonzo Ball‘s first year as a professional athlete featured some ups and downs. There were plenty of moments where Ball showed the reason why he was such a highly-regarded prospect, mixing otherworldly court vision with the ability to rebound and stretch the floor with his jumper. There were other moments where Ball was either hurt or just looked like he was overwhelmed, especially when it came to shooting the basketball.

Basically, there is plenty of room for Ball to get better next season, which again, is something you expect out of a player who just finished up their rookie campaign. During his end of year press conference on Thursday evening, Ball stressed that he understands he needs to put in work this offseason.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers
TAGSLA LAKERSLonzo BallNBA Summer League

The RX

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 10 hours ago
Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

04.10.18 2 days ago
Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 6 days ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 6 days ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 week ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP