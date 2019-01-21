Lonzo Ball Is Expected To Miss 4-6 Weeks With A Sprained Ankle

Getty Image

Lonzo Ball has shown some promise this season. He’s considered to be one of the better defensive point guards out there, and in flashes, he’s shown why the Lakers took him No. 2 overall in the draft. However, just when he really started to find his groove this season, injury struck. On Saturday, Ball went down with a pretty scary looking ankle injury, but thankfully, the X-rays came back negative.

An MRI, however, did not come back quite as positive for Ball. He’s going to miss, at minimum, four weeks of basketball, with it potentially taking up to six weeks for him to return to action.

OFFICIAL: Lonzo Ball, who was injured in last night’s game at Houston, underwent an MRI which revealed a Grade 3 left ankle sprain. Ball is expected to miss 4-6 weeks and updates will be provided as appropriate.https://t.co/fkAz9CXG5v — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 20, 2019

The Lakers should be getting Rajon Rondo and LeBron James back from injury sometime soon, so there are some positives for the team as a whole, but Ball couldn’t be getting hurt at a worse time. The Lakers are trying to make a run at the playoffs, and while James is the key to everything, Ball is an important piece on both sides of the ball.

Fortunately, Ball should be able to slide right back into his spot in the rotation when he returns. The issue is that losing anyone is rough, especially at a position where the team has been banged up for stretches this season.