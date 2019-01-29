Lonzo Ball’s Camp Reportedly Wants Him Somewhere Other Than New Orleans In An Anthony Davis Trade

Associate Editor
01.28.19

Getty Image

If Anthony Davis gets moved by the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 7, 2019, the Los Angeles Lakers are viewed as a favorite to acquire his services. Davis and LeBron James share an agent, the superstar big man wants to compete for championships, and Los Angeles has a number of young players that could potentially intrigue the New Orleans Pelicans if the two sides get to the negotiating table.

One such young player is Lonzo Ball, the former No. 2 overall pick at point guard who, despite his up and down play, shows flashes of being a really good floor general. He’d arguably be the best young player the Pelicans could acquire in a deal with L.A., but there’s just one problem: Those close to Ball don’t want him heading to New Orleans.

According to a report by Shams Charania of The Athletic, Ball’s camp wants him heading to a team that would give him the chance to play, something that might not be possible with the Pelicans due to the presence of standout veteran guard Jrue Holiday.

