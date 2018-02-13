Getty Image

Lonzo Ball has been on the shelf lately for the Los Angeles Lakers, but if you want the rookie point guard’s autograph somewhere on your shelf, it will certainly cost you.

With the NBA world descending on Los Angeles later this week, the Ball family seems intent to capitalize on Lonzomania. Ball will take part in an autograph session at a mall in City of Industry, California over the weekend.

And as ESPN’s brand fan Darren Rovell points out, the price for Lonzo’s signature is pretty pricey.