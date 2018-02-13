You’ll Be Paying Big Baller Prices For Lonzo Ball’s Autograph On All-Star Weekend

#LA Lakers
02.13.18 4 weeks ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

Lonzo Ball has been on the shelf lately for the Los Angeles Lakers, but if you want the rookie point guard’s autograph somewhere on your shelf, it will certainly cost you.

With the NBA world descending on Los Angeles later this week, the Ball family seems intent to capitalize on Lonzomania. Ball will take part in an autograph session at a mall in City of Industry, California over the weekend.

And as ESPN’s brand fan Darren Rovell points out, the price for Lonzo’s signature is pretty pricey.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers
TAGSbig baller brandLA LAKERSLonzo Ball

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP