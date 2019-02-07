Lonzo Ball Celebrated Not Getting Traded By The Lakers On Instagram

Getty Image

The NBA’s trade deadline came and went, and Anthony Davis stayed put in New Orleans. That’s not a huge surprise given the market that opens up for the Pelicans come this summer, but it’s disappointing news to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The team badly wants to acquire Davis, and it made an aggressive push to trade for him before Thursday afternoon’s deadline. But 3 p.m. came and went without a major roster shakeup similar to what James’ then Cleveland Cavaliers endured last season. And while that may be disappointing for LeBron and Lakers fans that want to know what the future of their team holds long-term, it was cause for celebration for some still-current Lakers.

Lonzo Ball, who made it clear through proxies that he did not want to land in New Orleans as part of a trade for Davis, seemed thrilled about not getting traded on Thursday. As the deadline passed Ball, who is with the Lakers in Boston to play the Celtics on Thursday night, posted a video on his Instagram story that made it clear: he’s not going anywhere.