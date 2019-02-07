Lonzo Ball Celebrated Not Getting Traded By The Lakers On Instagram

02.07.19 6 mins ago

Getty Image

The NBA’s trade deadline came and went, and Anthony Davis stayed put in New Orleans. That’s not a huge surprise given the market that opens up for the Pelicans come this summer, but it’s disappointing news to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The team badly wants to acquire Davis, and it made an aggressive push to trade for him before Thursday afternoon’s deadline. But 3 p.m. came and went without a major roster shakeup similar to what James’ then Cleveland Cavaliers endured last season. And while that may be disappointing for LeBron and Lakers fans that want to know what the future of their team holds long-term, it was cause for celebration for some still-current Lakers.

Lonzo Ball, who made it clear through proxies that he did not want to land in New Orleans as part of a trade for Davis, seemed thrilled about not getting traded on Thursday. As the deadline passed Ball, who is with the Lakers in Boston to play the Celtics on Thursday night, posted a video on his Instagram story that made it clear: he’s not going anywhere.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers
TAGSLA LAKERSLonzo Ball

Listen To This

The Best Adventure Podcasts To Inspire Your Boldest Dreams

The Best Adventure Podcasts To Inspire Your Boldest Dreams

02.07.19 3 hours ago
These Fascinating History Podcasts Will Make You Fall In Love With The Past

These Fascinating History Podcasts Will Make You Fall In Love With The Past

02.06.19 1 day ago 10 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.05.19 2 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

02.05.19 2 days ago 28 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.04.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.04.19 3 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP