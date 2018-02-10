Lonzo Ball hasn’t taken the floor in a while as he’s dealt with an injury that has kept him sidelined for the Los Angeles Lakers‘ last 12 games. In that time, a lot has happened, as the Lakers have acquired a new backcourt mate for him in Isaiah Thomas and word came out that he’s going to become a father for the first time.
It was also announced that Ball’s rap career will take a step forward, courtesy of a concert in Lithuania where he’ll perform over the summer. And late on Friday night, Ball dropped a massive piece of news, as he plans on releasing his debut album later this month.
Ball posted a pair of pictures on social media with a caption announcing that his first album, “Born 2 Ball,” will drop on Feb. 15, 2018. The two pictures include the album’s artwork, an old picture of Lonzo and LaVar Ball with a Big Baller Brand crayon photoshopped in, along with its set list.
Seems like it would be better to release it in the offseason so you can promote it without it being a distraction
Please let the LaVar song be a hateful re-working of Dear Mama.