Lonzo Ball Announced His Debut Album, Complete With A Release Date, Song List, And Artwork

02.09.18 3 Comments

Lonzo Ball hasn’t taken the floor in a while as he’s dealt with an injury that has kept him sidelined for the Los Angeles Lakers‘ last 12 games. In that time, a lot has happened, as the Lakers have acquired a new backcourt mate for him in Isaiah Thomas and word came out that he’s going to become a father for the first time.

It was also announced that Ball’s rap career will take a step forward, courtesy of a concert in Lithuania where he’ll perform over the summer. And late on Friday night, Ball dropped a massive piece of news, as he plans on releasing his debut album later this month.

Ball posted a pair of pictures on social media with a caption announcing that his first album, “Born 2 Ball,” will drop on Feb. 15, 2018. The two pictures include the album’s artwork, an old picture of Lonzo and LaVar Ball with a Big Baller Brand crayon photoshopped in, along with its set list.

