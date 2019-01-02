Lonzo Ball Wants UCLA To Hire Earl Watson As Its Next Coach

Getty Image

UCLA is in the market for a new head basketball coach after the Bruins fired Steve Alford on New Year’s Eve after a four-game losing streak.

The Bruins had not been playing up to the expectations of the UCLA faithful and Alford’s ouster came as little surprise — although some expected them to wait until the offseason to make a change. Naturally, there are plenty of rumors swirling about who could be the next coach in Los Angeles as it is a program with rich tradition and is a prestigious — if not tricky — job.

Billy Donovan, who recently inked an extension with the Thunder, quickly shut down questions about his thoughts on the job on Wednesday. Other big names will be thrown out by pundits, but UCLA is a job with unique challenges and might not pay as much as certain other major programs, especially considering its already paying buyouts for Alford and Jim Mora Jr. on the football side.