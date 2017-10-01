There’s A Massive Line Of Lakers Fans To Meet LaVar Ball At The First Preseason Game

09.30.17 6 months ago

Getty Image

LaVar Ball drew a crowd every Big Baller stop this summer, and that’s not expected to change anytime soon. The father of Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball continued to attract attention as his son’s team played in its first preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

While the Association’s first official preseason game tipped earlier and had a special presentation for Draymond Green, the hype train that is the Big Baller Brand’s patriarch was all that mattered in Los Angeles on Saturday.

LaVar was in the house to watch his son Lonzo take on the Wolves just like he had been all summer, when the Balls helped sell out NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. But this scene at the Staples Center on Saturday was something else entirely. Check out how many people crowded around to see LaVar in person.

Around The Web

TAGSlavar ballLonzo BallLOS ANGELES LAKERS

The RX

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 3 days ago
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 4 days ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 7 days ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 2 weeks ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP