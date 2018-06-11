Lonzo Ball Released A Kyle Kuzma Diss Track, With Kuzma Seeking Retribution In Person

#LA Lakers
06.11.18 1 min ago

Getty Image

Lakers rookies Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma have an interesting relationship off the court, as the two — along with Josh Hart — regularly spend their time busting on each other on social media. Kuzma and Hart often make jokes about Ball’s efforts as a rapper, while Kuzma’s fashion sense is often a target for Ball.

On Monday, Ball took things to a new level by posting a new diss track about Kyle Kuzma titled “Kylie Kuzma” to iTunes, featuring an album cover with Kuzma in a cowboy hat. The song, which will cost you $1.29 to listen to, was promoted by Ball on Instagram who found the whole thing quite funny.

Kylie Kuzma #ItunesExclusive 🔥

A post shared by Lonzo Ball (@zo) on

The two have the relationship one would associate with two brothers, constantly antagonizing one another, and Kuzma responded in kind in Ball’s Instagram comments by saying he wouldn’t be coming back with a Pusha T like response, but would instead be “whoopin yo a**” on Wednesday, presumably when the two will see each other next.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers
TAGSkyle kuzmaLA LAKERSLonzo Ball

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.11.18 6 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West And Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, And Lykke Li

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West And Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, And Lykke Li

06.08.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.05.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.04.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

06.01.18 1 week ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.29.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP