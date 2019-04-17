Lonzo Ball Says LeBron James ‘Knows I’d Love’ To Be In ‘Space Jam 2’

Getty Image

LeBron James has always been a fan of Lonzo Ball, even before his move to the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency last summer. If Ball has his way, his relationship will James will lead to his inclusion in Space Jam 2.

Ball joined the House of Highlights live Twitter show on Tuesday night, giving his commentary on the NBA postseason and whatever else popped up. One such topic was whether Ball ever wondered if James would head west despite owning the Eastern Conference, to which the second-year guard said no.

“That wasn’t my thought,” Ball said. “I just think in his career, L.A. was the right move for him, both on the court and off the court. I’m happy he came.”

As a follow-up, Ball was asked about whether he’ll be in the film, which is slated to drop in July of 2021 and begins filming this summer.