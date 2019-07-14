Lonzo Ball Is Excited For His ‘Fresh Start’ With Pelicans

Getty Image

Lonzo Ball has had a rather interesting NBA career so far. Between his Dad basically proclaiming him to be a Hall of Famer from before it even began, to being touted as the next great Lakers point guard once they landed him in the draft, to then being just a piece in Anthony Davis trade, it’s been a lot of ups and downs for Ball.

Last season was definitely hard for Ball. It’s difficult to play well when you have to spend half of it wondering about trade rumors. While he made it through the deadline in L.A., eventually, that is what happened, and it would have been easy for Ball to let his frustrations consume him and go into New Orleans with a negative attitude, but he’s not doing that, as he told Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.