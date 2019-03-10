Lonzo Ball’s Season Is Reportedly Over Due To An Ankle Injury

Associate Editor
03.09.19

Getty Image

The Los Angeles Lakers announced Brandon Ingram would get shut down for the remainder of the 2018-19 season on Saturday afternoon due to a shoulder issue. Because this year has been a case study in Murphy’s Law for the Lakers, it turns out Ingram isn’t the only player whose season has come to an end.

Lakers coach Luke Walton suggested that Lonzo Ball could miss the rest of the year due to an ankle injury on Friday, but made it clear we wouldn’t know for sure until after he met with a doctor on Saturday. We’re still waiting for official word, but according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Los Angeles and Ball have decided to punt on the next 17 games and get ready for next season.

TOPICS#LA Lakers
TAGSLA LAKERSLonzo Ball

