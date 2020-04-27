Roc Nation Sports, Jay-Z’s sports management agency, is adding the Ball brothers to its list of clientele, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony reports. Lonzo already plays in the NBA with the New Orleans Pelicans and has switched his agent three times since entering the league, starting with Harrison Gaines and then signing with Creative Artists Agency last year. LaMelo is currently rehabbing a foot injury while preparing for the 2020 NBA Draft and LiAngelo plays for the Oklahoma City Blue in the G-League.

“This was a family decision,” LaMelo’s agent, Jermaine Jackson told ESPN. “This is now an extended family. They put together a beautiful game plan with Jay-Z. The basketball game is about to change. They are going to create something totally new.”

“This is something that they are building from the ground up together,” Jackson told ESPN. “They are brothers and they love each other and that’s how they roll. It’s all love. They don’t separate from each other.”

While Jackson will still rep LaMelo, Roc Nation’s President of Basketball Raymond Brothers will be the primary agent for all three of the Ball brothers. Jay-Z’s music label, Roc Nation, expanded to include a sports division in 2013 and currently represents the likes of Kyrie Irving, Spencer Dinwiddie and Danny Green in the NBA.

Givony also noted that LaMelo, a possible No. 1 draft pick, is still considering his sneaker endorsement options and that one of his new agency’s first tasks will be to handle those negotiations.