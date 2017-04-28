When It Comes To A Shoe Deal, It Looks Like The Balls Are Out

Undisputed

Unbearable Sports Dad LaVar Ball has been stumping to get son Lonzo Ball a massive shoe deal since, well, what feels like the beginning of recorded history. He mentioned a plan that would net $1 billion and something that would include all of his basketball-playing sons. A shoe deal for a presumptive No. 1 pick is common, so even if LaVar was aiming high, Lonzo was sure to end up with some massive endorsement deal.

Well, maybe not.

According to Darren Rovell of ESPN.com, Lonzo isn’t getting anything.