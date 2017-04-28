When It Comes To A Shoe Deal, It Looks Like The Balls Are Out

Unbearable Sports Dad LaVar Ball has been stumping to get son Lonzo Ball a massive shoe deal since, well, what feels like the beginning of recorded history. He mentioned a plan that would net $1 billion and something that would include all of his basketball-playing sons. A shoe deal for a presumptive No. 1 pick is common, so even if LaVar was aiming high, Lonzo was sure to end up with some massive endorsement deal.
Well, maybe not.
According to Darren Rovell of ESPN.com, Lonzo isn’t getting anything.
BALLS OUT.
Seriously, that kid needs to drop his glory seeking dad right now. Daddy is fucking it up for son.
How awesome would it be to have at least two Ball kids on the same team with Bob Uecker on color? “It’s getting a bit chippy out there, we’ve got both Balls out on the court. That’s to be expected though, the Balls are famous for their “in your face” approach.
God is this dude delusional and insufferable.
In the sweetest example of irony, his efforts to get a deal (which should have been a no-brainer for a top pick) have actually had the complete opposite effect. Shocking that companies don’t want to deal with such an entitled prick.
P.S.everything about his ‘brand’ is hacky and lame.
Very smart move by Lavar. Call him whatever names you like, but he has the right idea. The only issue I see it is that he doesn’t have the sure-fire future-hall-of-fame talent in his sons to offer anything near the value he is expecting. I think however he is on the right path and will set a president for the next family offering their kid to the NBA. Keep on making people feel uncomfortable Lavar.
You can only make those things happen when you have a product everyone wants. This family is all hype at this point and they have no negotiating power.
“set a president”. LMAO
It looks like he’s going to have to go outside the major brands and therefore is going to need a business manager with experience producing shoes and/or working with manufacturers. Maybe set up whatever kind of deal Starbury had in China but with an American distributor that won’t fold. He also needs a BBB board of directors that includes an agent and people who have worked with basketball organizations and endorsement companies before. He really needs to make BBB more than just him sitting around being an “idea man” because as far as I know he doesn’t have anyone at all helping him out.
Also, learn from what LeBron James has done. LeBron actually had one of his LRMR friends learn under an agent before breaking out and forming his own agency. Maverick interned with Nike to learn the ins-and-outs before becoming his business manager. They still were taken advantage of to an extent by Nike and the lot but at least they had some idea of how to set up shop. And damn, fix that image while you still can – learn from those social media goofs of LeBron’s team so you don’t built such a divisive image among the basketball world. Because if you keep this up people are going to start rooting for your son to fail.
I think a lot of people are already hoping he fails. They could probably benefit from a meeting with Cam Newton, also. I hated him in college but now I actually want to see him do great things
I’ve heard really good things about the Ball sons as far as character so I’m pulling for them. If I hadn’t, I think the father would have soured me on them by now.
Does FILA still exist?
FOREVER I LOVE ATLANTA
“Even if all those elite athletes would be richer, do you think any of them are walking around today thinking, “Sure, I have God levels of money, but it sucks that I don’t have a little bit more.” Maybe Kobe, but that’s it.”
All of them are. Every. Single. One.
If any of us were in their positions, we’d be doing the same.
Right now LeBron gets “God like” money just from Nike. But he still demands the max contract and does embarrassingly bad commercials for soda he doesn’t drink, donuts he doesn’t eat and car brands he doesn’t drive. Why? Because no matter how much money you have, you always want more.
Lozo, you’re not really a thinker are you?
all he had to do was sign a shorter deal, and then if Ball becomes the goat like his dad thinks he will, then he can try and strong arm some crazy deal.
But right now he has no leverage.