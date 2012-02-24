Look: Evan Turner Li-Ning NBA All-Star Weekend PE’s

#Style – Kicks and Gear
02.24.12 6 years ago 11 Comments

NBA All-Star Weekend has long been a prime opportunity for ballplayers to showcase one-off player exclusive kicks. You will be seeing a lots of guys stepping it up with their sneaker game tonight throughout the weekend, and we’re looking to showcase as many as possible.

When you’re watching the the NBA rookie/sophomore Rising Stars Challenge, be on the lookout for Evan Turner‘s special edition Year of the Dragon Li-Ning Turningpoints.

The design brings a twist to his original All-Star shoe by adding a blue and white Chinese porcelain dragon graphic with white sole and Turner’s signature “E” logo on the tongue.
This is the first pair in a series of Year of the Dragon designs.

The full Turningpoint collection can be seen HERE.

