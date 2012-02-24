Look: Evan Turner Li-Ning NBA All-Star Weekend PE’s

NBA All-Star Weekend has long been a prime opportunity for ballplayers to showcase one-off player exclusive kicks. You will be seeing a lots of guys stepping it up with their sneaker game tonight throughout the weekend, and we’re looking to showcase as many as possible.
When you’re watching the the NBA rookie/sophomore Rising Stars Challenge, be on the lookout for Evan Turner‘s special edition Year of the Dragon Li-Ning Turningpoints.
The design brings a twist to his original All-Star shoe by adding a blue and white Chinese porcelain dragon graphic with white sole and Turner’s signature “E” logo on the tongue.
This is the first pair in a series of Year of the Dragon designs.
The full Turningpoint collection can be seen HERE.
Those actually look pretty good. But the swoosh loyalists on here will probably hate on it though.
I would rock those nicely….Maybe not to ball, but I’d put em on. They nice. Lots goin on.
the overall picture was much nicer than the close ups…
looks like they used the Nike template from the Lebrons and just put their own colorway and symbol on it. Anyone buying these shoes or wearing them are lame.
The only way i can support these shoes is if they open up factories here in the United States to make the shoes. Other than that, f^ck’em. They ain’t doing nothing but stealing from our economy.
kdizzle, he just called you lame. don’t take it too personally though. he bleeds chicago and is the ultimate homer, so any sneaker non-jordan he’ll be extra critique-y.
EPIC!!!
@ Beibs – thank goodness I’m outta high school so peer pressure no longer has any hold on me so I can just like what I like
@ Chi – you’ll love this:
Li-Ning
500 West Madison Street
Suite 2200
Chicago, Illinois 60601
United States
it’s almost like Adidas spoofed Nike 90s design or some hybrid shyt.
I wouldn’t ball in anything but Nike, preferably something like the Hypermax or even some of LeBron’s max version. I’m a Nike man allllll the way, and have been for at least 10 years. I’d give these a look for some walk around shoes, they actually look kind of cool. I wonder if they have a grey on black colourway.
Chicagorilla
Because Nike really supports the US economy? I don’t think Nike has anything other than retail locations in the USA, too hard to find sweat shop children state side. If you are looking for american made shoes, I hope you have a sewing machine…
@control
Yeah i actually had this convo with a friend earlier today. He made some good points about the other shoe compaines (same as you) so i’d like to retract my statement lol.
In College i once did a report on Phil Knight. during the research i found a lot of BS about Nike that made me realize just how much of a POS that company (and most major companies) are.
