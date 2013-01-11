Look: Jordan CP3.VI “UNC” Sneakers

If you watched North Carolina‘s loss to Miami last night, you know that the best part of the Tar Heels’ showing was probably their kicks – a special exclusive colorway of the Jordan CP3.VI.

NikeBlog.com has this close-up shot of the sneakers today:

If the Heels are going to be 0-2 in ACC play, at least they look good.

NikeBlog says that there are currently no plans to release them at retail.

