A Look At The Li-Ning Way Of Wade 2.0 “Code Red” That Sold Out In 3 Hours

04.15.14 4 years ago

With the NBA Playoffs fast approaching, every NBA star is gearing up for the spotlight. Dwyane Wade, no stranger to pushing his limits on and off the floor, is doing just that with his latest release from Li-Ning. The “Code Red” Way of Wade 2.0 features Mocco leather, a carbon fiber shank for stability and a customizable TPU lacing system.

The sneaker went on sale online yesterday for $150 and sold out in less than three hours. (Right now, there are only a few sizes available.) Check the video below for another look.

What do you think?

