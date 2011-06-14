Back To The Future: A Miami Heat Roster Breakdown

There’s not much to the Miami Heat roster. While they have a lot of movement going on, Pat Riley and company don’t have the flexibility to be too picky in the free agent market. With three sure-fire pieces on the roster in LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, add in some nice role players like Mike Miller, Udonis Haslem and Joel Anthony, and you’ve got some continuity going into next season. After that, however, things are pretty open.
The obvious needs for the Heat are at the point guard and center positions. Mike Bibby didn’t help Miami much; blah blah blah, he got them into their offense but that doesn’t mean he isn’t a liability there or everywhere else. Mario Chalmers showed he can play at this level and as a restricted free agent would be worth a re-sign if he can learn to limit his turnovers by not forcing the issue.
Remember when every team in the Western Conference went out and got a lumbering center (see Suns, Shaquille O’Neal) after the Lakers traded for Pau Gasol? This is kind of like that. Joel Anthony is a nice backup center for around 15 minutes per night, but finding a starter to protect the paint and grab boards could be huge for a Heat team that lost out on a lot of offensive boards to the Mavericks and Tyson Chandler in the NBA Finals.
Free agents they could sign:
First, let’s look at the guys who played with Miami this year. As mentioned above, Chalmers, the only restricted free agent, would be a nice component to bring back. He knows the system, knows the expectations and can use the 2011 playoff run as experience for next year. T.J. Ford is unrestricted and could definitely take the pressure off James with his playmaking ability. Outside of Chalmers, I’d only look into re-signing Eddie House (an inexpensive glue guy who is a great locker room presence) and James Jones (a shooter and solid defender).
A domino effect of Chandler manhandling the Heat frontcourt, Miami is looking to get some younger legs at center. They could take a hard look at guys like Samuel Dalembert, Melvin Ely or Chris Wilcox. Other nice fits that would cost more than pennies are rebounding monsters in Toronto’s Reggie Evans or Indiana’s Jeff Foster.
People they should let walk:
Everyone who should be in an old persons’ home. Bibby, Zydrunas Ilgauskas, Juwan Howard and Erick Dampier are a little over the hill for my taste. They fit into the equation during the season, but ultimately weren’t helpful enough to warrant playing time as the playoff season wore on – hence the whole “sign inexpensive, younger guys who never panned out but might break out playing alongside the Big Three” approach.
Potential trade acquisitions:
No, I don’t think the Heat should blow up this Big Three experiment and trade LeBron James for Dwight Howard. I’m looking at you, Jason Whitlock. The best thing to do, in my opinion, is to not panic and stick with your guns. Cohesiveness will eventually win out.
Though they have very few pieces outside of James, Wade and Bosh, a sign-and-trade could be possible with a guy like Chalmers. Who’s the most intriguing player on the market? Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jonny Flynn is on the block with Ricky Rubio being shipped in from Spain. He could be a nice acquisition to place next to Wade and LeBron if Riley doesn’t want to go the Chalmers route.
Who should they look to pick up this summer?
Take a flyer on Greg Oden.
Grant Hill mentor/player/guy who’s been through it all
Bring up Dexter Pittman – he can give u a solid 10-15min he has great size.
Call up Jarvis Varnado – good size great shot blocking
Pittman & Varnado give the Heat young legs
Draft Jermey Tyler (out of Japan by way of Cali)and or Keith Benson (Oakland U)
bring in a pg who can run the offense
***Conserve the minutes of Lebron & Wade – nothing drastic but keep it in mind as the season goes
grant hill would def be a good pick up.
if they could bring him (Grant Hill) in that would excellent! like i think his personality and work ethic would have greater impact than anything. Jeff Foster and Dalembert would be great pickups also! its so funny because if u look at every championship team of the last 10 years maybe they all have the same pieces, superstars, role players, and over the hill veterans looking for a ring, just get those and ur in good shape!
Being a guy from Phoenix, Grant Hill would definitely be a great pick-up for the Heat. Unselfish, good defended, can create mid-range jumpers for himself if he needs to. But for some reason, he hasn’t looked like he wants to leave Phoenix in the past couple years. Almost too loyal if you ask me.
defender**
Melvin Ely, Wilcox, and Jeff Foster? What is game plan–trade one set of big men ready for retirement for another such set? Is Ely even still in the league? Okay, Foster I think would be a nice grab. But even formerly athletic Wilcox is quickly approaching his final season.
It is a shame they are stuck with Mike Miller. That just was not a good use of $ for the next few seasons.
Trade Bosh for Gortat and Frye – not sure if the salaries fit.
They acquire the same type of softie PF and get the center they need – a player with legit size who can defend and rebound.
What noone, including the media, is touching on is the fact that there was a good supporting cast around the Big Three. Good enough to walk through the East right? Good enough to get a 2-1 finals lead right?
Then Bron chokes and it is all the bench’s fault?? Chalmers, Bosh and Haslem did thier jobs. LeBron AND Wade didnt come though, plain and simple.
Think about this. Put Dirk on a team with Bosh and Wade against Bron and the Mavericks and the Heat would be champs without a doubt. They do need a point guard, but other than that they need the stars to come through in the clutch and healthy Miller and Haslem all season.
Grant Hill would also be a good influence on Lebron if Lebron is at all influencable.
i think they need iverson. what about marbury or francis? tmac available? if not, go after antoine walker,karl malone, or the glove. the team just needs some veteran leadership. fire spoelstra and sign larry brown.
Actually Lebron for D. Howard is a great trade. Howard would be a perfect compliment for Chris Bosh. The Heat become the scarier, East coast version of Bynum and Pau, hell the Lakers. If I’m Pat Riley, I absolutely look into that trade as the Lakers are still somehow the favorites to come out of the West next year. Dwight Howard for Lebron James. Do it.
Gotta trade Bosh. Have too. Can get so much in return, he’s overpaid
Great suggestion by the earlier poster regarding Greg Oden. Heck, why not. Sure he’s injury prone but that’s the risk vs. reward. Reward being a skilled, albeit not dominant, center. He would be an upgrade to Joel Anthony.
@ rkirby: No.
@ rkirby: YES.
@rkirby you’re reasoning is sound but Lebron James is still the most talented player in the league. That man will unleash holy hell on the NBA is he gets traded. The bball fan in me wants to see it. The Lakers fan in me doesn’t
Trade LBJ but not in the East. If they do that, he might be motivated and play with the passion his immense talent requires. Scary shit.
Send his ass to Minesotta. Get Beasley, Love and Ridnour.
Send his ass to Golden State. Get me Curry, Wright and Biedrins.
Send his ass to Toronto. Get me Bayless, Evans, Bargnani, DeRozan.
In other words, send his ass elsewhere. Bitch’s antics rubbing off on Wade.
@daio give me three good reasons why not
@james if a title is most important to this organization, i would do it. orlando’s front office is a mess, and unlike lebron, howard actually walked the talk by getting in the gym and putting work into his game. he performed considerably better in his first finals, and a tandem of dwade and dwight howard is scarier to me than lebron and dwade. as a basketball and a fellow lakers fan, i understand the sentiment, but yeah i think it’s about time something changed in lebron’s psyche. time for some humility
I like Flynn on the heat, especially if they lose Chalmers…If they keep Chalmers Heat need a true vet to calm the game down and get guys in line, but money and whether other GMs are willing to work with them are the variables there. (Andre Miller, Barron, Chauncey, and Kidd) are the only true vet pgs that can direct superstars at this point…oh and this other guy that may have incentive to come in and be more of a glue/vet leader than star in Allen Iverson. Assuming he has enough legs.
I love the Dalembert pickup if they can swing it…last year I thought the could try to snag a guy like Darko…people laugh at him, but with this Heat team he would be able to plug holes that were needed.
In the end I grown to respect Bosh more for taking all the beating and then coming out as the most sincere and consistent player of the three…The more and more I saw how James and Wade stuck together and he was seemingly alienated as the 3rd wheel with the lonely press conferences that he handled well…I go a better sense of him.
This is easy, trade Lebron to Cavs for Baron Davis, 1st and 4th pick, Draft Derrick Williams and Enes Kanter, you’ll have Davis, Wade, Williams, Bosh and Kanter, fuck Lebron.
Like many have said before. They already have Big man Dexter Pittman, he’s only 23, and at 6’11” 308 lbs, is more than enough to fill the middle. IMO they already have the pieces that they need, they just need to learn how to beat the zone defense.
remember how people were all excited when they got guys like mike miller, dampier, magloire, z, bibby, house. like these guys were really gonna do something. heat’s just gotta get back to basics and develop some chemistry. get some young guys with heart that are willing to play hard and play their role. there shouldn’t be any excuses.
@Mandirigma You do realize that Toronto is in the East right?
The Heat shouldnt do anything drastic … but a few moves will help
1. Sign Sam Dalembert, C, with MLE … and have goodbye parties for Big Z and Dampier (thus Heat will use 4 centers instead of 5)
2. Bring up Shot blacking Varnado, the 6’11 PF who is in Europe … and have a goodbye party for Juwan Howard … maybe even make Howard into a coach
3. Sign Tayshawn Prince (good perimiter defensive player)
4. Sign Patrick Beveryly, a very fast defensive PG who can be assigned to cover D.Rose, Rondo, Westbrook, etc ….
5. Use draft pick for best available PG … and let him play in Europe for one year
6. dont give up on Bibby … he will benefit by going to pre season training camp
7. Cut E House we have JJones, Bibby, MMiller to shoot 3s
HERE IS THE 2011-2012 ROSTER
DALEMBERT, Anthony, Pittman, Magliori
BOSH, Udonis, Varnado
LEBRON J.Jones, T.Prince
WADE Miller,
CHALMERS Bibby, P.Beverly
and … our draft pick will be in Europe for 1 year
DeAndre’ Jordan is a free agent & would be a good fit, along with G. Hill, in Miami… and if the Clippers, who will have some cap flex at their advantage, can offer the right things for one Dwight Howard, D12 could be in LA… Just not with the Lakers… Imagine that young frontline of Griffin & Howard… They would lead the league in offering Cashew Spread & Gentleman’s Glaze after a dunk for the next 10 years…