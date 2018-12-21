Getty Image

DeAndre Jordan is feeling a lot of love on Thursday night, as the veteran center led the Dallas Mavericks into the Staples Center to take on his old team, the Los Angeles Clippers. It’s Jordan’s first time taking on the Clippers in Los Angeles since he left the team in free agency over the summer, and the folks in the Clippers organization made it a point to show how much he meant to the franchise.

Before the game tipped off, Doc Rivers said he hopes that Jordan is the first person to ever get their jersey retired by the Clippers, which would be quite the honor for a player who played a major role in the team’s turnaround from punchline to consistent postseason contender.