The Clippers And Doc Rivers Are Reportedly Close To A Multiyear Contract Extension

#Los Angeles Clippers
05.05.18 59 mins ago

Getty Image

The Los Angeles Clippers do not appear like they’re going to be in the market for a new head coach. According to a report by Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times, the team is close to coming to terms with Doc Rivers on an extension that will keep the veteran head coach in Los Angeles.

Rivers has been at the helm with the Clippers since the 2013-14 campaign, and during his first four years in charge, Los Angeles made it to the postseason. This year, despite injuries and the fact that the team traded away Chris Paul before the season and Blake Griffin near the trade deadline, the Clippers narrowly missed out on making it back to the playoffs.

There had been reports that Rivers was essentially counting down the days until he and the organization parted ways, but Plaschke reports that an agreement between the two sides to keep him around is all but official.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Los Angeles Clippers
TAGSDOC RIVERSLos Angeles Clippers

Listen To This

Kimbra’s ‘Primal Heart’ Is A Surging Pop Experiment That Shouldn’t Be Ignored

Kimbra’s ‘Primal Heart’ Is A Surging Pop Experiment That Shouldn’t Be Ignored

05.03.18 2 days ago 3 Comments
Janelle Monae’s Funky, Free-Thinking ‘Dirty Computer’ Celebrates The Misfits And Weirdos

Janelle Monae’s Funky, Free-Thinking ‘Dirty Computer’ Celebrates The Misfits And Weirdos

05.02.18 3 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

04.30.18 5 days ago
The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

04.30.18 5 days ago 5 Comments
April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

04.30.18 5 days ago
The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

04.30.18 5 days ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP