The Los Angeles Clippers do not appear like they’re going to be in the market for a new head coach. According to a report by Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times, the team is close to coming to terms with Doc Rivers on an extension that will keep the veteran head coach in Los Angeles.

Rivers has been at the helm with the Clippers since the 2013-14 campaign, and during his first four years in charge, Los Angeles made it to the postseason. This year, despite injuries and the fact that the team traded away Chris Paul before the season and Blake Griffin near the trade deadline, the Clippers narrowly missed out on making it back to the playoffs.

There had been reports that Rivers was essentially counting down the days until he and the organization parted ways, but Plaschke reports that an agreement between the two sides to keep him around is all but official.