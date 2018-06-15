Who The Los Angeles Clippers Should Target In The 2018 NBA Draft

Getty Image

The Los Angeles Clippers in an interesting and rare position. The organization clearly made steps to avoid a full-fledged rebuild, signing Blake Griffin to a massive contract, acquiring Danilo Gallinari for big money and resisting the potential temptation to sell off parts for future assets in the wake of Chris Paul’s defection to Houston. However, Griffin was then dealt to the Detroit Pistons in what was a potentially positive transaction for the Clippers, further muddying the waters.

Now, the Clippers are in a position where they have a veteran-laden roster but also boast a pair of lottery picks in the 2018 NBA Draft. It has to be noted that the selections, No. 12 and No. 13, aren’t in “prime” lottery position, but the existence of capital is certainly encouraging and the Clippers could have unexpected flexibility should big man DeAndre Jordan choose to decline his player option some time before the deadline on June 29.

At the draft, it is unlikely that Clippers will know Jordan’s decision and that could certainly be an interesting subplot. More than anything, though, Los Angeles may look at its roster, realize that it is void of any ultra-high end assets and potentially look to make a big splash, either by trade or a home run swing with one (or both) of the picks.

There are a ton of moving parts here but, if the Clippers elect to stay put in their current positions, here are a few prospects that would fit the bill in Los Angeles.