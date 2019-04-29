Let’s Enjoy The Fact That The Clippers Never Quit

Getty Image

When Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams were asked about Kevin Durant eliminating the Clippers from the playoffs by scoring 50 points, they gave an answer that inadvertently summed up their entire season.

“We tried everything,” an exasperated Williams said. “We had several different coverages for KD.”

“They didn’t work!” Beverley added.

The Clippers’ Game 6 loss wasn’t the first time they had tried everything this season. If there’s one thing about this Clippers campaign, it’s been that all they do is try. In a league where so many teams go through the motions, Doc Rivers had his team prepared to fight harder than anyone else on a nightly basis. It was as admirable as it was annoying — admirable in that a team full of perceived role players earned a playoff berth in the West, annoying in that you knew the team’s ceiling was “pesky thorn in the side of a better team in the first round.”

But that doesn’t mean it wasn’t something worth enjoying. Rivers deserves credit for being one of the best coaches in terms of getting the most out of his players. When he won a championship with the Celtics in 2008, he was considered a top coach thanks to his defensive scheme and ability to placate three stars en route to a ring. However, Rivers’ best asset is how he bolsters his roster.